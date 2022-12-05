HYPER® Announces HyperPack™ Pro with Apple® Find My™ Compatible Location Module

2023 CES® Innovation Awards Honoree

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPER , the creator of the world's most crowdfunded USB-C ® hubs for MacBook®, and the number one docking station brand in the USA¹, today announced the crowdfunding campaign launch for its CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, HyperPack Pro.

The HyperPack Pro backpack enhances the mobile tech experience in four key areas: security, device protection, charging enabling, and travel convenience.

"HyperPack Pro is the creative professional's ideal mobile tool kit, engineered down to the last detail to protect and enhance your gear during travel or commuting." - Barry Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing, HYPER.

The built-in Hyper Location Module with Apple Find My network compatibility allows you to track HyperPack Pro and its contents from anywhere, while a weather-resistant, ultra-durable 1260D Cordura® exterior and suspended interior laptop pocket protect your devices from scratches and drops. Strategically placed charging pass-throughs in the interior pockets allow you to use a portable battery pack to power your devices on-the-go, and numerous thoughtful design details make HyperPack Pro a seamless travel companion.

Additional security features include an RFID protective pocket, interlocking zippers, and a hidden lumbar pocket to keep your valuables and important documents safe on-the-go.

This 22L backpack easily stores a 16" laptop, tablet, phone, and additional gear with room to spare for personal items like gym clothes or extra layers. An interior 1L water bottle pocket, microfiber-lined sunglasses pouch, and exterior carry-on luggage sleeve are just a few of the design details that elevate HyperPack Pro above other tech backpacks.

Hyper is launching HyperPack Pro via an Indiegogo campaign starting today (12/5/2022) and ending on 01/05/2023. Indiegogo Early Bird Backers can secure HyperPack Pro for 50% off the MSRP of $199.99.

HyperPack Pro Key Features:

Apple Find My Compatible Location Module

Built-in Hyper Location Module with Find My network compatibility, sound alert, and replaceable battery.

Abrasion & Water-Resistant Exterior

Water-resistant 1260D Cordura, weather-resistant YKK® AquaGuard® zippers, and a suspended, felt-lined laptop pocket to keep gear safe and dry.

Anti-Theft Security

RFID protective pocket, interlocking zippers, and hidden back pocket, protect tech and valuables from theft.

Triple Padded Back & Luggage Pass-through

Three layers of breathable foam reinforce the back of HyperPack Pro for all-day carrying comfort, while a built-in luggage pass-through provides a seamless travel experience.

Limited Lifetime Warranty

HyperPack Pro's Limited Lifetime Warranty protects you against manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the practical lifetime of the product. 2-year limited warranty for the location module.

Specifications:

Model: HP20P-BK

Dimensions: 31x 13x 48.5 cm / 12.2 x 5.12 x 19.09 in

Weight: 1.36 kg / 2.99 lbs

Capacity: 22L / 5.8 gal.

Available December 5, 2022 via Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/1c46f1d5

MSRP: $199.99

Early Backer Sale Price: $99.99 (50% Off MSRP)

About HYPER

Celebrating its 17th year in business, HYPER, a subsidiary of Targus, is a dynamic team headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. We specialize in delivering award-winning, cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on Apple, portable power & connectivity products.

