SouthState Welcomes Veteran Bankers to South Carolina, Alabama Teams

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has hired seven bankers who bring years of expertise and relationship building to both South Carolina and Alabama.

SouthState has hired 7 Commercial and Premier Private Bankers, growing its talent base in both South Carolina and Alabama. (PRNewswire)

"Our South Carolina and Alabama markets welcome seven skilled and knowledgeable bankers with experience in both commercial and private banking. We know these bankers will provide exceptional service to our client base in those regions," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer.

Bankers joining the SouthState team this quarter include:

Jon Chilton – commercial banker, Greenville, South Carolina – has extensive banking experience in South Carolina, first as a commercial lender, corporate banker, and market president with BB&T, and more recently as a market president for Truist.

Chris Parish – commercial banker, Seneca, South Carolina – joins SouthState following 10 years with TD Bank as a business banking relationship manager. He has further experience as a branch manager with SunTrust. Chris looks forward to developing effective and supportive relationships with SouthState's commercial clients.

Sean Dreybus – commercial banker, Greenville, South Carolina – is a veteran of the banking industry and comes to SouthState from Truist, where he served as a middle market portfolio manager and commercial banking relationship manager. He also held banking roles at Wells Fargo prior to joining BB&T (now Truist).

Nikki Blanco – premier private banker, Rock Hill, South Carolina – brings more than 20 years of banking experience to SouthState. Most recently, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Family Trust Federal Credit Union.

Brennan King – commercial portfolio manager, Charleston, South Carolina – joins SouthState from TD Bank. During his tenure at TD, Brennan developed his skills in enterprise risk management and as a commercial credit analyst.

Lisa Sparks – premier private banker, Huntsville, Alabama – brings 30 years of experience to SouthState, during which she's held the positions of branch manager, retail sales leader and multi-region retail management. Most recently at Synovus, Lisa actively gives back to the community through her service on numerous boards.

Jarod Avant – premier private banker, Birmingham, Alabama – joins SouthState's Premier Private Client Group in Birmingham. He has several years of experience providing financial solutions specifically tailored to clients with medical, dental and veterinary practices. Over his 15-year career, he has gained significant experience in both consumer and commercial banking.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

