HELLAS CONSTRUCTION FIELD OF CHOICE FOR LARGE MAJORITY OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TEAMS IN TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the 24 remaining high school football teams in the largest three classifications in Texas, 17 of them play on a Hellas field at their home stadium. There are 24 state semifinal games in Texas, 22 of which are played at stadiums with a Hellas synthetic turf system, including Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium, Cypress Fairbanks FCU Stadium, Frisco's Ford Center, and the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Cypress Fairbanks FCU Stadium is one of 22 venues for neutral site high school football state semifinal games in the state of Texas this weekend.

The state of Texas is dominated by high school football teams playing on Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf Saturday.

For the past several years state title games have been played at either AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys or NRG Stadium in Houston, which is home to the Texans. Both stadiums feature Hellas turf systems. There are three state semifinal games being played at the Cowboys home stadium this weekend.

The Hellas turf system of choice features proprietary turf technology called Matrix Helix®. What sets this turf apart is its corkscrew shape made with curled monofilament fibers. These curled fibers provide incredibly stable footing for athletes and bounce back into place/shape securing the infill to create an even, uniform, and aesthetically pleasing playing surface.

Hellas Construction's CEO and President Reed J. Seaton says, "We are proud to be the home field turf provider for so many incredible high school football teams in Texas and across the nation. Our turf is providing these young athletes with a safe, predictable, consistent playing surface allowing athletes to perform their best."

The Hellas Matrix Helix turf system found in many high school football stadiums across the nation is also trusted by NFL teams for the practice and playing surfaces. NFL teams playing on Hellas fields include the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers.

Hellas has positioned hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami.

About Hellas Construction Inc - Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfacing materials and facility amenities, including sports lighting. Hellas manufactures its own synthetic turf, track, and tennis materials at three Hellas owned factories. The company also owns its own heavy construction equipment manned by specially trained and certified employee crews. By controlling the supply chain and building facilities with its own forces, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

Legacy Stadium in Katy ISD is one of 22 neutral site games this weekend being played on Hellas synthetic turf.

Hellas Construction

