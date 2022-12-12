CHENMED RECOGNIZES TEAM MEMBERS WHO EMBODY VIP CARE AND INNOVATION

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading providers of primary care focused on Medicare-eligible seniors, honored its exemplary team members at the third annual ChenMed Awards. The winners represented several different ChenMed centers across multiple states, but all showed outstanding dedication to the company's mission, vision and focus on VIP care.

2022 ChenMed Award Winners (pictured, left to right): Dr. Tameka Joseph (Miami, FL); Madeline Haftel (Miami, FL); Dr. Cynthia Paige (Charlotte, NC); Nakita Shamlee (Virginia Beach, VA); Dr. Michael Perry (Virginia Beach, VA); Dr. Laurel Marques (Columbus, OH); Siolys Gonzalez (Broward County, FL); Rosemarie Goris-Hernandez (Broward County, FL) (PRNewswire)

"The attitude and initiative of our team members are always so inspiring," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer of ChenMed. "It is wonderful to shine a spotlight on some of the incredible stories that come from the love and hard work that are central to the ChenMed culture."

In some cases, the recipients were nominated by their colleagues. Other winners were selected based on the data from their center's operations. A committee of ChenMed executive leaders and previous honorees names the winners. They are selected from among ChenMed's more than 5,400 employees across more than 100 centers.

Here are the Winners of ChenMed's 2022 Awards:

Delivering the Mission Award – Dr. Laurel Marques , Center Medical Director at Whitehall ( Columbus, OH ) – This award recognizes a team member who works tirelessly to deliver on ChenMed's mission to rescue seniors and provide affordable VIP care that delivers better health. Dr. Marques consistently puts patients first, whether it is finding options for COVID-positive patients to get home safely when their COVID status made them ineligible for a rideshare or rearranging her schedule and cutting back on administrative time to see patients.

Dr. James Chen Founder Award – Dr. Tameka Joseph , Center Medical Director at 95 th Street ( Miami, FL ) – This award recognizes a team member who displays immense understanding of the business, coaches others, and brings forth insights, new ideas and improvements. For six years, Dr. Joseph has been showing up to her primary care centers with inspiring energy and renewed dedication to the ChenMed mission. Her ideas to improve Medicare Part B favorability through an initiative for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) have been expanded market-wide. And she cares about her physicians, actively trying to set them up for success.

Mary Chen Founder Award – Madeline Haftel , former Executive Center Director at 95 th Street ( Miami, FL ) – This award honors a team member with unmatched can-do spirit who overcomes obstacles to help deliver the company's core model. Maddie has worked in seven different ChenMed primary care centers and each one had better metrics and a better culture when she left than it did when she arrived. She offers daily support across centers providing data, tools, and ideas for culture events and ways to celebrate employees. She cares about details from patient attendance to parking issues. Madeline is now Director of Operations, Talent Development.

CEO Initiative Growth Award – Dr. Cynthia Paige , former Center Medical Director at Hiawassee ( Orlando, FL ); Dr. Michael Perry , Center Medical Director and Nakita Shamlee , Center Director at Virginia Beach ( Virginia Beach, VA ) – This award honors those who lean into the moral and strategic imperative for patient growth. It recognizes directors in two categories. The first category is a center that has been open for less than three years and has fewer than 2,000 patients on its panel. Last year, Dr. Paige grew the Hiawassee Orlando center by 170% and is now Regional Medical Director. The second category is a center that has been open for at least three years and serves more than 2,000 patients. Dr. Perry and Nakita grew the Virginia Beach center by 154% in 2022.

People's Award – Siolys Gonzalez, Executive Center Director and Rosemarie Goris-Hernandez , Center Medical Director at Pembroke Pines ( Broward County, FL ) – This award is given to the established center with the most highly-engaged team members. When ChenMed retains team members, it retains patients and ensures continuity of care. Siolys and Rosemarie have a combined 20 years in their roles and go above and beyond to create special moments in their center. They recognize their team members' professional and personal accomplishments and invest in the growth and development of each individual.

"We like to challenge our team members to do whatever it takes for their patients and their colleagues," added Ms. Chen. "These winners really accepted that challenge and are making healthcare better every day. We are so proud of their compassion and commitment."

