InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Golfers (SGM-186)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to dry sweat from the hands when golfing to prevent clubs from slipping," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Ind., "so I invented the SURE GRIP-IT. My design could also help relieve tension in the hands and fingers before driving or putting."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way for a golfer to dry his hands on the course. In doing so, it helps remove sweat and perspiration from the hands. As a result, it ensures that a golfer maintains a secure grip on clubs and it could enhance comfort and performance. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

