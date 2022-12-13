THE LEGACY CONTINUES AS NEW EDITION AND THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW TOUR FOR 2023

THE NEW EDITION 30-CITY "LEGACY TOUR" BRINGS BACK A NEW JACK SWING EXTRAVAGANZA WITH KEITH SWEAT, TEDDY RILEY, AARON HALL, AND DAMION HALL - THE ORIGINAL MEMBERS OF GUY - AND TANK

GENERAL ON-SALE DATE IS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://blackpromoterscollective.com/

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful "The Culture Tour," nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city "LEGACY TOUR" with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.

Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can.

Before offering to the general public, "Legacy Tour" tickets go on presale to American Express® Card Members beginning Wednesday, December 14 at 10 am local time through Thursday, December 15 at 11:59 pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am local and range from $59.50 to $179.50. Tickets can be purchased here .

NEW EDITION hit the scene in 1983 with their iconic #1 debut album Candy Girl disrupting the music industry forty years ago. That same year, the album's title cut knocked Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the #1 spot on the Billboard "Hot Black Singles" chart. The group has gone on to win many awards, including BET's "Lifetime Achievement" awards, and has one of the most highly watched biopics in music history, the 3-part BET series: The New Edition Story, which attracted more than 29 million viewers. Comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, New Edition has remained one of the most influential R&B groups in the world for close to four decades. With a vast catalog, New Edition is ready to perform a host of new hits that weren't performed in 2022's "The Culture Tour," giving their fans a whole new experience to tuck in their memory book.

KEITH SWEAT entered the charts with his 3X platinum debut solo album, Make It Last Forever, in 1987, giving the world its first New Jack Swing Billboard "Hot 100" hit, "I Want Her." The song, produced by Teddy Riley and Sweat, became the most successful R&B song in 1988 on the Billboard "Hot R&B Songs" chart. In 1997, Sweat formed the group LSG (Levert, Sweat, and Gill - Johnny Gill of New Edition), whose debut album, Levert.Sweat.Gill sold double platinum and produced the hit song "My Body," which became a platinum single, spending seven weeks at #1 on the charts. In addition to touring and making new music, Sweat currently has the #1 nationally syndicated R&B evening radio show called "The Sweat Hotel with Keith Sweat," reaching more than fifty markets across the country.

Teddy Riley ushered in a new musical genre called New Jack Swing, which included the formation of his group GUY with Aaron Hall and Damion Hall in 1987. The group's first album, the self-titled masterpiece, quickly spawned the Billboard "Hot 100" hit "I Like," which, along with four other hit singles such as "Groove Me" and "Teddy's Jam," helped to propel the debut album to double platinum status. The group disbanded after their second album, The Future, citing the stresses of the tragic loss of their former manager. However, Teddy Riley went on to produce for the likes of Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga. In addition, he was instrumental in the rise of Bobby Brown's solo career, creating the megahit "My Prerogative," which Complex magazine says is the #1 New Jack Swing song of all time. The "Legacy Tour" will be the first time the group has come together to tour in more than fifteen years.

Don't miss it. Go to a New Edition "Legacy Tour" date near you:

Thursday, March 9 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Friday, March 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Saturday, March 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC Sunday, March 12 Memphis, TN FedExForum Thursday, March 16 Washington, D.C. Capital One Center Friday, March 17 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum Saturday, March 18 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall Sunday, March 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Thursday, March 23 Chicago, IL United Center Friday, March 24 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday, March 25 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Sunday, March 26 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Thursday, March 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Friday, March 31 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Saturday, April 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sunday, April 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Thursday, April 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Friday, April 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Saturday, April 8 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum Sunday, April 9 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Thursday, April 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Friday, April 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Saturday, April 15 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Sunday, April 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Thursday, April 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Saturday, April 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena Sunday, April 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Friday, April 28 Miami, FL FTX Arena Saturday, April 29 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena Sunday, April 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

About The Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

