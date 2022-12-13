Modine Battery Thermal Management System Selected for New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ All-Electric Bus

With more than 300 US-made units in use, the Modine EVantage™ Battery Thermal Management System provides a rugged and dependable solution for New Flyer's battery-electric, zero-emission transit bus.

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As health and environmental concerns accelerate the shift to zero-emission technologies, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD, "Modine" or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that leading global bus manufacturer, New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), has selected the Company's EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) in New Flyer's zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ heavy-duty transit bus model. New Flyer is a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions.

Introduced early in 2021, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ bus incorporates three distinct technological advancements, including high-energy batteries that extend range up to 13%, advanced protective battery packaging for easy installation and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery. Modine worked closely with the New Flyer design team to ensure that the EVantage BTMS integrates seamlessly with their high-energy Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries to provide safe, robust, and reliable use in transportation. Delivering the best balance of energy storage, power, and safety, the combination of New Flyer's NMC technology and the EVantage BTMS helps to deliver dependable mobility to avoid roadside breakdowns in harsh environments and extended range and optimize battery life.

"At New Flyer, we design our products to leverage common platforms and technologies. As a long-trusted supplier for our internal combustion platforms, Modine now delivers a battery thermal management solution aligned with the operational needs of our electric transit bus platform," said David White, Executive Vice President of Supply Management, NFI. "The EVantage BTMS provides dependability for our customers while meeting our environmental and cooling load requirements. We are proud to collaborate with Modine in building the future of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 120 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery- and fuel-cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 85 million EV service miles.

"Modine has provided New Flyer with thermal management systems for its internal combustion engine (ICE) buses for over five years. We are thrilled to grow this collaboration into the electric vehicle space," said Gina Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. "Our EVantage line of thermal management systems is a key evolution in our ongoing commitment to support the transition from ICE to zero-emission technologies. Our work with New Flyer represents a continued alignment of both Companies' visions, and I look forward to more collaboration with New Flyer as we electrify commercial vehicles."

Leveraging more than 100 years of thermal management expertise, Modine's turnkey EVantage Thermal Management Systems, the EVantage Battery Thermal Management System, and EVantage Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) combine state-of-the-art, proprietary heat exchanger technology with smart electronic products to deliver complete solutions, designed to fit any chassis. The EVantage BTMS gives customers full control over battery temperature in all environments, from hot summer afternoons to icy winter mornings. With multi-stage cooling and heating, the system optimizes the temperature range for an entire bank of batteries with a single unit while minimizing power draw. EVantage systems offer best-in-class temperature management performance, which improves range, longevity, and safety in zero-emission transit- and school buses, on- and off-highway specialty vehicles, and trucks, including those used in last-mile delivery.

To find out more about how Modine can shorten commercial and specialty EV design and development cycles, please visit www.ModineEV.com .

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com .

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , www.nfi.parts , www.alexander-dennis.com , www.arbocsv.com , and www.carfaircomposites.com .

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

