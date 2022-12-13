Performio Appoints Sean Reiter as Chief Marketing Officer to Continue Accelerating Growth

Sean Reiter brings over 20-years of experience leading multiple hyper-growth SaaS technology companies to success

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Sean Reiter as Performio's first Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Sean leads the Global Marketing team responsible for marketing strategy, including product, brand, communications, and demand generation, to drive growth and extend Performio's category leadership in the sales performance management space .

Sean Reiter , CMO, Performio, has a proven track record of growth acceleration in leading enterprise SaaS companies.

Sean joins Performio from PriceSpider, where he led marketing and growth for one of the fastest growing software companies in brand commerce. Prior to PriceSpider, Sean served as Vice President of Marketing at Healthx, a JMI Equity portfolio company, which is also an investor in Performio. Before Healthx, he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pushpay, driving rapid growth for the leader in fintech for nonprofits. Prior to that, Sean held a succession of marketing leadership roles for more than 15 years across several growth technology companies.

"Performio is a standout SaaS company that is uniquely positioned in the marketplace for tremendous growth. I am excited to bring my go-to-market strategies to this incredibly talented team," says Reiter. "Together we'll cast an even wider net that shares Performio's proven value to businesses across multiple industries."

"We are excited to welcome Sean Reiter to the Performio executive team", said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "Sean is a seasoned software marketing leader with a strong track record of innovation, creativity, and growth acceleration in leading enterprise SaaS companies. This experience, alongside his past working relationship with members of our Board of Directors, made Sean the perfect fit for our next stage of growth."

About Performio

Performio is the only Incentive Compensation Management provider that drives business performance with a product built to handle complexity, a team of dedicated experts, and a proven track record of long-term global success. Performio's product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Broadband, Contentful, Cybereason, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Service Express, Vodafone, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

