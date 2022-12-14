Bupa adopts the CoverGo platform to streamline its health insurance ecosystem

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bupa (Asia) Limited, a health insurance specialist, and CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for health, P&C, and life, are joining forces to streamline Bupa's health insurance ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Peter Tam, Deputy CEO of CoverGo, Yuman Chan, General Manager of Bupa (Asia) Limited, and Tomas Holub, Founder & CEO of CoverGo (PRNewswire)

Bupa has now adopted CoverGo as its new health insurance system in order to accelerate customer onboarding, launch customized products in record time, increase sales through new channels, and improve the user experience for all health insurance stakeholders.

CoverGo's award-winning no-code product builder enables Bupa to shape different types of individual and group health insurance products in hours, without a single line of code and make them instantly accessible through CoverGo's open insurance APIs. Products can be tailored to each customer's specific needs and made available via agency, broker and partner channels for both new business and renewals.

Bupa also chose CoverGo as a partner to set the right foundation for future improvements in its ecosystem. The CoverGo platform's modular architecture offers unrivaled flexibility for insurers to gain quick wins that can be integrated within existing systems, as well as easily scaled into a full-fledged core health insurance system covering policy administration, claims, distribution, member movements, provider management and more.

Yuman Chan, General Manager of Bupa (Asia) Limited said: "We are excited to partner with CoverGo to accelerate our digital transformation agenda. With innovative solutions and technologies, we are able to create frictionless care pathways. Delivering a digitally enhanced and connected journey, futureproofs our business and provides an exceptional experience for our customers. Innovative healthcare is about finding new ways to care for people, so it's easier and more accessible right from enrolment to claims settlement."

Tomas Holub, Founder & CEO of CoverGo said: "We are delighted to assist Bupa on their journey towards digital transformation. Bupa has shown a clear commitment to digitize and streamline their health insurance ecosystem in an efficient and scalable way using CoverGo's cutting-edge no-code insurance platform. It's also a validation of CoverGo's health insurance capabilities, with leading health insurers across the globe adopting our platform. We look forward to growing our collaboration with Bupa across many products and markets."

About CoverGo

CoverGo is the leading global no-code insurance platform for health, P&C, and life, enabling insurance companies to transform digitally in the most flexible, scalable, and cost-effective way. Growing number of insurance companies, and emerging insurtechs across the globe adopt CoverGo to build and launch all types of insurance products within days, develop omni-channel distribution, and digitize policy admin and claims. CoverGo's clients include AXA, Bupa, MSIG (MS&AD), Dai-ichi Life, DBS Bank, and many others. To learn more, visit https://www.covergo.com/ .

About Bupa – A global healthcare specialist

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.

We are an international healthcare company serving over 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.

In Hong Kong, we are known as the health insurance specialist. We have gained the trust of more than 400,000 individuals and 3,200 companies. We have provided quality health insurance for Hong Kong's civil servants for more than 20 years.

Bupa also provides primary care services through Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), one of Hong Kong's largest private clinic networks. To learn more, visit https://www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

