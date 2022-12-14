Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol and Amilo-5MER, announced today that on December 13, 2022, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum $1 bid price per share requirement.

The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) on June 17, 2022, and was given until December 12, 2022 to regain compliance. The Company did not regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement during the first 180-calendar-day compliance period and submitted a written request to the Staff to afford it an additional 180-day compliance period to cure the deficiency .

If at any time before June 12, 2023, the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares closes at or above $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, and the matter will be closed.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol. Historically, Galmed has focused almost exclusively on developing Aramchol for the treatment of liver disease. Galmed is also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, our product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We discuss many of these risks in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022 in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Annual Report, in our Reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022 and November 16, 2022 and this press release.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this report. We undertake no obligations to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

