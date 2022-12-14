Next PR Seeks Applicants for 2023 Internship Program

Award-Winning PR Firm Taking Applications for Paid Summer Internships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced the agency is accepting applications from December 19, 2022 through February 10, 2023 for its paid internship program. The 12-week internship runs from May 22, 2023 through August 11, 2023 at the agency's Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia offices. Interns will gain real-world PR agency experience with direct client contact and exciting training opportunities.

The program is open to rising college juniors and seniors who are majoring in communications, journalism or other relevant fields. Interns will work 32 hours per week with at least two days in office each week, working alongside rockstar PR pros in areas such as media relations, analyst relations, social media management and influencer relations. At Next PR, interns aren't just behind the scenes – they're an integral part of talented teams that serve a diverse client portfolio, including leading B2B and consumer tech organizations.

"If you're inspired by innovation and know you would add something great to our team culture, bring your passion for communications and apply for the Next PR internship," said Ange Alvarez, SPHR, Recruitment and HR Manager at Next PR. "Working at an agency provides insight into career possibilities you can't get with an in-house PR team. At Next PR, you'll collaborate with account teams and clients across multiple interesting industries."

In addition to kickass client work, Next PR, a woman-owned agency that is a certified Great Place to Work®, has a culture that actively promotes healthy work-life balance and team building opportunities. Interns will also gain experience with top tools of the PR trade, such as Muck Rack and Cision. Next PR interns don't simply shadow PR pros; they work as PR pros, and many go on to become Next PR employees, including the agency's owner and CEO.

"At Next PR, you can create your own path and explore your interests while working with industry pros who are ready to share their expertise," said Heather Kelly, Next PR CEO, who first joined the agency as an intern. "Life as a Next PR intern is a challenging, energizing experience. You'll leave grounded in agency life and better prepared for your career with next-level training and direct client experience."

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for three consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for eight years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

