BLACK ANGUS STEAKHOUSE AUCTION TO BENEFIT ART PROGRAMS FOR UNDERSERVED CHILDREN

Black Angus Steakhouse Auctions Off Its Art in California For A Great Cause

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse ® is launching an auction to share its photo art and heritage with fans. All proceeds will benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization that provides community arts programs and services for schools, hospitals, and other facilities they serve. Black Angus is hosting an on-site and online auction at its California locations featuring the original photos that graced their restaurant walls. The Western-inspired photos are matted, framed, and ready for auction winners to spotlight in their own homes or offices.

"For years, our guests have admired the art in our restaurant, and we are delighted to share it with them while helping a worthy cause," said Deborah Shapiro, VP of Growth. "We consider our guests part of our family, so knowing our heritage will live on beyond our four walls is truly special."

The auctions will take place Friday, December 16 – Sunday, December 18; Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8; and Friday, January 13 – Sunday, January 15. The auction opens at 8 am PST on Fridays and closes at 10 pm PST on Sundays. Participants may bid online at https://go.charityauctionstoday.com/. Winners will pick up framed photos at the selected location 48 hours after the purchasing period.

The auction includes images from Western inspired artists, including David R. Stoecklein, an artist selected by original Black Angus Steakhouse founder Stuart Anderson. Anderson had a strong appreciation for Western art and held a Western Experience auction each year on his ranch. The steakhouse looks forward to the expanded appreciation of American West art outside of its four walls.

To learn more about the auction dates and locations visit https://www.facebook.com/BlackAngusSteakhouse/. For more information visit www.BlackAngus.com .

ABOUT BLACK ANGUS STEAKHOUSE ®

For more than 60 years, Black Angus Steakhouse® has been focused on serving up the perfect steak paired with exceptional service. Black Angus proudly serves Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice Steaks, plus quality seafood. The steakhouse hangs its hat on these brand pillars: Heritage, Family, Quality, Value, Consistency, Loyalty, and Trust. Black Angus has 32 restaurant locations throughout Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington.

