Lindo Announced Upgraded Dual Camera Video Doorbell: Removes Blind Spots of Doorway

DOVER, Del., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindo, a smart home security brand, recently announced its most innovative upgraded dual camera video doorbell - featuring two cameras facing doorway and downward to removes blind spots of doorway. Lindo doorbell is backed by Lindo Life APP, which has a highly intuitive interface and user-friendly interactive experience.

Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell (PRNewswire)

Lindo dual camera video doorbell was first released on Kickstarter, which was successfully over 100% funded. Products were delivered as scheduled and received many good feedback and expectation from backers. Lindo values voice of customers much and has its dual camera video doorbell upgraded.

Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell is upgraded on the following aspects:

Higher resolution camera lens: Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell features a 2K HDR forward facing camera to monitor your doorways and a second downward facing camera to detect your packages' delivery. Comparing to 1080P single camera doorbell, it offers wider 190° field of view and clearer viewing experience.

Adding Two white lights: Combining with 6 build-in 850nm and 2 build-in 940nm enhanced infrared lights, Lindo doorbell camera offers clear night vision that can easily recognize men in black.

Smarter AI algorithm trained by millions of pictures: Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell offers free human and package detection. Combining with dual sensor - PIR and radar, Lindo improve the accuracy of detection. Your will get instant notification when someone appears at your door or when packages arrive without being disturbed by false alarm.

Other Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell features:

Dual Sensor: PIR and Radar together help reduce 95% false alarm.

Dual Power Supply: Wired and Battery-Powered installation are all supported.

Two-way Talk: Talk to visitors with crystal clear audio that reduces wind and noise.

Quick Respond: Simply one tap on your phone to respond to visitors when you are not home.

Free Privacy Zones: Block the doorbell from monitoring certain areas to protect the privacy.

IP67 Waterproof: Protect against full water immersion for up to 30 minutes, let alone rainy days.

Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell is available for sale on Amazon for $229.99 MSRP and $60 off discount. For more information, search Lindo Dual Camera Video Doorbell on Amazon.com.

About Lindo

Lindo is a smart home security brand that aims to bring smart living pleasure to people. Lindo focuses on promoting the intelligentization of products to make whole house intelligence accessible to more families. More information about Lindo can be found at https://www.lindolife.com/

