Boyce Thompson Arboretum Announces Inaugural FLAVOR OF ARIZONA FESTIVAL Vendor Applications Are Now Open

SUPERIOR, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyce Thompson Arboretum will host the inaugural Flavor of Arizona Festival on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The festival will showcase Arizona agriculture and purveyors of locally produced food and drink —from mesquite and prickly pear to farmer's market delights—and award-winning Arizona wines.

Event highlights include live cooking demonstrations, food sampling, entertainment, gardening demonstrations, and an interactive art installation. Wine and beer gardens at the festival will feature libations from statewide vineyards, breweries, and distilleries.

The application for food, beverage, and merchandise vendors is open. The deadline to apply is February 11, 2023; for a complete list of vendor benefits and to apply, visit flavorofarizona.com. Proceeds from the Flavor of Arizona Festival will directly support Boyce Thompson Arboretum, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to its mission to inspire appreciation and stewardship of desert plants, wildlife, and ecosystems through education, research, and conservation.

Event Title: Flavor of Arizona Festival

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10 am - 3 pm

Where: Boyce Thompson Arboretum 37615 E. Arboretum Way Superior, AZ 85173

Cost: $40 - $50 includes five tasting tokens and free parking

Online: flavorofarizona.com

Phone: (520) 689-4721

About Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find more information at btarboretum.org.

Media Contact:

Sharon Elliott

Director of Marketing and Communications

(520) 689-4567

sharon.elliott@btarboretum.org

