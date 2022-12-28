GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector January 4, 2023 S&P 500 Addition GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC Health Care* January 5, 2023 S&P 500 Deletion Vornado Realty Trust VNO Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vornado Realty Trust VNO Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion RXO RXO Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition RXO RXO Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion The Joint JYNT Health Care

*GICS effective open Jan. 5.

