Skanska improves State Route Interchange in Riverside County, California, USA, for USD 120M, about SEK 1.2B

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Riverside County Transportation Commission to make improvements to a State Route Interchange in Corona, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 120M, about SEK 1.2B, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.

The State Route 71/91 Interchange serves as a gateway for motorists and freight in southern California. Skanska will make substantial structural improvements to the interchange, including building a new, direct connector ramp from eastbound Route 91 to northbound Route 71 and align the entrance ramp from Green River Road.

The project is designed to improve safety and traffic flow, expand access to other transportation options, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction will begin in January 2023 and will be completed in January 2025.

