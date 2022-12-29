Nagad wins UK-based Global Brand Award 2022

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagad, a disruptive mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh, has scooped the "Best Innovative Digital Financial Service Brand" at the 10th Global Brand Awards 2022 held recently in Dubai, for its outstanding performance in the country's mobile money industry.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has also been named as the "Fintech Personality of the Year 2022" award at the same event.

Every year, the UK-based Global Brands Magazine recognises and rewards top brands across the globe for their exceptional performances in different fields.

Nagad's success highlights its continuous efforts to innovate and offer people-centric products and services, which also have eased people's daily life.

Nagad has emerged as one of the top mobile financial service carriers in Bangladesh only within 3.5 years, thanks to its enviable success in bringing unbanked people into the field of financial inclusion at a faster pace.

The company has shaken up the country's MFS market, especially by innovating the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC), thus reshaping the overall financial industry.

Nagad is also playing a vital role in the country's socioeconomic development as it showed the ways to disburse different safety allowances of the government and education stipends at a nominal charge.

The Global Brands Magazine organised the award ceremony at the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on 10 December. Faisal Chowdhury, one of the directors of Nagad, and Samia Sharmin, a senior manager of Nagad, received the awards on behalf of Nagad at the event.

"We never work for appreciation, but recognition motivates one to walk a step forward for improving services and innovating something for society. This recognition proves that we are on the right track. In just 3.5 years, Nagad has had such a profound impact on financial inclusion that the positive changes are already visible," said Nagad MD Tanvir A Mishuk.

Earlier, Nagad has won quite a few international awards for its outstanding contribution to the expansion of Bangladesh's financial market. The MFS carrier was accorded the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award 2020 for its role in promoting financial inclusion by offering the easiest way to open an account by dialling *167# even from a basic mobile phone.

Besides, Inclusive Fintech 50, a group of global organisations, selected Nagad as the best fintech start-up for 2020.

Other accolades conferred on Nagad includes Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, Digital Bangladesh Award, E-Commerce Mover Award, and Best Marketing Communication Award, which also helped to portray Bangladesh positively across the globe.

About Nagad Ltd (https://www.nagad.com.bd/)

Nagad Limited is one of the leading MFS operators in Bangladesh's payment industry with 70 million registered customers and an average daily transaction of about USD 80 million. The digital payment platform, known as a successful public-private partnership between Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector, was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the people's republic of Bangladesh.

