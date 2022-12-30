Custard Insurance Adjusters Reflects on 2022

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to an end, Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. takes a moment to reflect on some milestones and successful initiatives of 2022.

RW Custard, Senior Vice President, states: "While we are incredibly proud of our 60-year history, we are also looking ahead toward the future of CIA."

2022 saw Custard celebrate its 60th year in business, a significant milestone for the company. The organization hosted anniversary celebrations to thank employees and clients who have been a part of this successful journey.

RW Custard, Senior Vice President, states: "While we are incredibly proud of our 60-year history, we are also looking ahead toward the future of CIA. We continue to add industry-leading talent to our organization and build strong client relationships. Quality work and customer service will always remain our focus. We strive to maintain the feel of the family business Mr. Custard started in 1962, even while growing into the national organization we are today."

Custard remained focused on community involvement in 2022. Among various other charitable initiatives, Custard was particularly proud to continue its partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta based charity focused on children and their families as they battle cancer. Custard announced a continuing partnership with CURE while hosting its first annual charity golf tournament. Further, Custard continued support of Sheltering Arms Day Care Center for underprivileged children. For 12 years Custard has provided children with gifts during Christmas and volunteered time to the organization. Custard will look to continue these charitable initiatives and more in 2023.

Custard saw significant revenue growth in 2022, including continued success in transportation, growth in property, and enhanced operations in TPA through wholly owned Riverwood Claims Management, Inc. Additionally, recent acquisitions of Specialty Group Inc., Winter Haven, FL (2021), and SIAdvisers Consulting & Solutions of Toronto, Canada (2022) have afforded Custard new opportunities and have brought many talented individuals to the organization.

Custard wishes to thank everyone who has played a role in its successes of 2022.

"As we take a moment to look back on the year 2022 with excitement and enthusiasm about our success, we also take a moment to reflect on the best ways to not only serve our clients, but also offer a safe and progressive working environment for our employees. Without our hard working and dedicated employees, Custard would not be what it is today," stated Charlie Peek, CEO.

