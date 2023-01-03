Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Hosts First Green Hydrogen Summit in Year of Climate Action for UAE

International experts and decision makers to highlight green hydrogen's potential to support global net-zero goals ahead of UAE-hosted COP28 later this year

Summit to be one of series of high-level events held at ADSW 2023 – highlighting UAE leadership's commitment to practical, inclusive climate action

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development, will hold its first annual Green Hydrogen Summit this year, highlighting green hydrogen's growing importance in the global drive toward net zero.

ADSW Opening Ceremony 2022 (PRNewswire)

The Green Hydrogen Summit 2023, taking place on January 18, will be one of the key events taking place at ADSW 2023, which will convene heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a series of impactful dialogues ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30-December 12. COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference, will see the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement – assessing the progress made by countries on their national climate plans.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "We stand at a critical moment as nations prepare to gather in the UAE to highlight progress on meeting climate objectives and to explore pathways to net zero. Ahead of COP28, ADSW2023 will provide a platform for vital dialogue between key stakeholders and decision makers, as we look to forge alliances and develop innovative solutions to deliver an inclusive energy transition. The UAE and Masdar have long believed that green hydrogen will play a key role in that energy transition and as we continue to explore low-carbon and zero-carbon energy solutions, the time is right for green hydrogen to take a more central role at ADSW."

The inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit at ADSW will cover topics including, developments in hydrogen production, conversion, transport, storage, and use. It will include high-level discussions focused on the development of the UAE hydrogen economy, the role of government and regulation, and panel sessions on a broad range of topics including innovation, sustainable finance, green energy in Africa, and hydrogen's value chain.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said, "As green hydrogen continues to show growing promise as a critical enabler of our net-zero future, we must unlock its full potential by accelerating research and development and investment in this vital sector. Masdar is excited to launch the ADSW Green Hydrogen Summit to support the development of the UAE's green hydrogen economy and help realize the global energy transition. This inaugural Summit will also pave the way toward COP28 in the UAE, where we can expect green hydrogen to be a key component of a future low-carbon energy market."

The Green Hydrogen Summit is held in partnership with the Hydrogen Council, Atlantic Council, International Renewable Energy Agency and Dii Desert Energy.

ADSW host Masdar announced in December the formation of its new green hydrogen business to support the UAE's green hydrogen economy. Masdar's green hydrogen business aims to produce up to one million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030. Masdar is already actively involved in a number of projects related to green hydrogen production, including agreements with leading Egyptian state-backed organizations to cooperate on the development of green hydrogen production plants, targeting an electrolyzer capacity of 4 gigawatts by 2030, and output of up to 480,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

ADSW, established in 2008, brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth to discuss, engage and debate climate action and innovation to ensure a sustainable world.

The first international sustainability gathering of the year, ADSW 2023 will again feature the ADSW Summit, hosted by Masdar. Taking place on January 16, the Summit will focus on a wide range of critical topics including Food and Water Security, Energy Access, Industrial Decarbonization, Health, and Climate Adaptation.

As in previous years, ADSW 2023 will feature partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics, including the International Renewable Energy Agency's IRENA Assembly, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, and the World Future Energy Summit.

ADSW 2023 will also mark the 15th anniversary of the Zayed Sustainability Prize – the UAE's pioneering global award for recognizing excellence in sustainability. Masdar's Youth for Sustainability platform will hold the Y4S Hub during the week, which aims to attract 3,000 young people, while the annual forum for Masdar's Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform will also be held, giving women a greater voice in the sustainability debate.

Key dates for ADSW 2023 include:

14 – 15 January : IRENA Assembly, Atlantic Council Energy Forum

16 January: Opening Ceremony, COP28 Strategy Announcement and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, ADSW Summit

16 – 18 January: World Future Energy Summit, Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, Innovate

17 January: WiSER Forum

18 January: Green Hydrogen Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum

Registration for the Green Hydrogen Summit is now open and can be found on https://abudhabisustainabilityweek.com/

Contacts:

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative established in 2008 by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar. For over 15 years, ADSW has brought together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth, to discuss, engage, and debate climate action and innovation that will ensure a sustainable world. By enabling impactful dialogue and providing a platform to translate pledges into practical outcomes for a net zero future, ADSW 2023 aims to play a crucial role in driving momentum between COP27 and COP28.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976450/Masdar_ADSW.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973444/ADSW_ENG_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973446/Masdar_Logo.jpg

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week English Logo (PRNewsfoto/Daniel J Edelman Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Masdar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Daniel J Edelman Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Masdar