DW Healthcare Partners Invests in Med Learning Group

This marks the eighth investment in DWHP Fund V

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announces the completion of its investment in Med Learning Group, LLC ("MLG", or the "Company"). MLG, previously a division of Ultimate Medical Academy, is a full-service medical education company that holds an Accreditation with ACCME. MLG focuses on developing, implementing, and measuring online and in-person continuing education that improves healthcare practitioners' ability to provide optimal care to patients.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at MLG," said Aly Champsi, Managing Director at DWHP. "We look forward to supporting their initiatives to grow their innovative Continuing Medical Education (CME) offerings."

"The partnership with DWHP is exciting for us, and we are eager about the experience they provide," said Matt Frese, President at MLG. "This new phase of growth of the business is crucial to its' ongoing success, and we believe that the experience DWHP brings to the table will help push us forward to meet the needs of more doctors and patients."

About Med Learning Group

MLG is an online platform in the field of Continuing Medical Education and has been recognized by its peers and customers with numerous awards for its innovation and program quality. MLG works with many pharmaceutical companies around the world in creating engaging content that utilizes the latest trends in available technology and utilizes outcomes measurement and reporting. For more information, please visit: medlearninggroup.com

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.2 billion in aggregate capital commitments and invests in healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

