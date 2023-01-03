New Price. New Year. The fan-favorite VISTA is now $999.99

The new pricing structure will be effective immediately

ROCKLAND, Mass., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, UPPAbaby announced the VISTA stroller will be lowered to $999.99. After assessing a multitude of factors, including the decrease in freight costs, the brand wanted to bring cost savings back to the consumer by reducing the price of their brand staple, the VISTA.

"It was a no-brainer to bring the price of the VISTA down to $999.99," said SVP of Global Sales, Amy Alabaster. "Customers can rest assured that the VISTA they have come to know, and love will continue to be manufactured with the highest quality materials and see them through their parenthood journey."

For more information and to purchase the VISTA, visit www.uppababy.com

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

