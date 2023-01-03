Zocdoc Launches New National TV Campaign, "Get a Doctor Who Gets You"

New campaign uses relatable humor to show how Zocdoc features, such as verified patient reviews, help patients connect with a provider who's just right for them, resulting in relief and reward

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles, today announced a new national TV campaign. The tongue-in-cheek ads show the emotional payoff that results from three patients using Zocdoc's unique toolset to find and book an appointment with a doctor who gets them, painting a positive picture of a traditionally frustrating process.

Zocdoc (PRNewswire)

The campaign's creative focus is anchored in Zocdoc's mission, to give power to the patient. Each of the three ads, titled Jinx, Dentist, and Butt, and directed by Max Sherman through Anonymous Content, spotlight a different, relatable situation through a patient's perspective. The audience is connected with three familiar patient predicaments: experiencing anxiety about treatment preferences, feeling awkward describing intimate issues, and being choosy about a provider's attributes. The ads all end in victory, as each patient finds a great provider – one who is well-qualified, engaged, caring, and understanding – after using Zocdoc tools, such as verified patient reviews and star ratings.

"Healthcare should be designed for patients. But it's not, and finding a doctor with the right experience, who really listens, makes you feel comfortable, and strives for connection can feel impossible," said Heather Berko, Head of Brand at Zocdoc. "We know that with the right tools, finding a provider isn't a needle in a haystack situation. This is why we made a triumphant human experience the star of our new 'Get a Doctor Who Gets You' campaign. By showing the simplicity and ease of accessing information on Zocdoc, including verified reviews, and making a quality connection, we hope to inspire people to engage in finding care without fear or frustration."

The campaign launches on December 26, 2022, ahead of Zocdoc's annual surge of early January appointment bookings from people determined to fulfill their health and wellness related New Year's resolutions. The ads will run throughout 2023, across US broadcast, cable, and streaming channels.

Matt Murphy, Chief Creative Officer, 72andSunny Los Angeles, said, "Finding the right doctor is a difficult and complex thing, but we were able to inject relatable humor to cut through a tired category and meet patients where they are.."

Zocdoc is a trusted partner to consumers in a complicated healthcare system. It is the only place where patients can find the right provider for their healthcare needs across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, see open appointment slots in real time, read reviews from verified users, and instantly book appointments online, with quality providers, for in-person or virtual care.

ABOUT ZOCDOC

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

ABOUT 72ANDSUNNY

72andSunny is a global creative agency that believes in creativity that wins. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore and Sydney, 72andSunny is on a mission to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row, a two-time "Agency of the Year" winner for Advertising Age and Adweek and Entertainment Agency of the Festival at Cannes Lions in 2021. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com.

