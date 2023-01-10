Explore and Discover New Fields: Japanese Government's Official E-magazine, "KIZUNA"

TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features an author who won the Hans Christian Andersen Award, a midwife working to upgrade the quality of childbirth care in Tanzania, a young violinist tackling social issues, and Japan's scenic winter landscapes.

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna. https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=12_2022

