El Coto de Rioja Receives the "Winery for Climate Protection" Certificate

OYON, Spain, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of El Coto de Rioja's policies of continuous improvement and commitment to the environment, El Coto de Rioja winery now holds the certificate of 'Winery for Climate Protection'. The certification was created in 2011 and is the only regulation in the Spanish wine industry to recognize environmental sustainability.

The WFCP certification, promoted by the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV), focuses on actions taken by wineries toward improving their processes across four axes. Energy efficiency, waste reduction, efficient water management and reduction of the carbon footprint are at the forefront. El Coto has carried out various procedures, including the installation of solar panels, the use of lighter bottles, essential changes within their packaging in order to reduce the consumption of raw materials, and greater transport efficiency to achieve their environmental goals. The WFCP certification is based upon continuous improvement of each of these measures, all are reviewed annually by the Spanish Wine Federation, and wineries must demonstrate positive evolution in each area.

"This certification confirms El Coto de Rioja's commitment to its environment," says Victor Fuentes, newly named Director General of Grupo Baron de Ley. "We are very proud of what we have achieved in the last 50 years." Fuentes continued to say, "the winery's management system, which covers activities from the wine's production to its delivery, is also certified by the globally recognized BRC (British Retail Consortium) and IFS (International Food Standard) standards, and El Coto has continually achieved the highest level of excellence, year after year."

Group Baron de Ley, the parent company of El Coto de Rioja Winery, was founded in 1970. With over 2.000 ac of vineyards, Group Baron de Ley is the largest vineyard grower in the Rioja D.O.Ca. El Coto de Rioja is the leading Rioja brand in Spain in the categories of White, Rosé, Crianza and Reserva wines. The wines are imported by Opici Wines and distributed nationally.

