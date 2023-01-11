Elizabethtown College Launches Annual Make A Deposit, Make A Difference Campaign

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College launched the Make A Deposit, Make A Difference campaign for the fourth consecutive year. In the annual campaign, the College matches all deposits made by first-year students who will enroll as members of the Class of 2027 between Jan. 11 and March 18. The College has set a goal of $15,000 and will donate its proceeds to a local non-profit organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Elizabethtown College) (PRNewswire)

This year's recipient of the Make A Deposit, Make A Difference proceeds is Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services (KPETS). KPETS is a volunteer team that aims to promote well-being by sharing the power of human-animal interactions in south-central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

"Our Blue Jay community is dedicated and committed to making valuable contributions to the world beyond our campus to make a difference in the lives of others," Elizabethtown College President Betty Rider said. "Our Educate for Service mission guides us to create societal impact through our knowledge, talents, and energy, and the Make a Deposit, Make A Difference campaign introduces our newest students to our service-minded environment."

Elizabethtown College launched the Make a Deposit, Make a Difference campaign in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort aligns with the College's motto Educate for Service, which was adopted in 1915. Educate for Service expresses the campus community's belief that the pursuit of knowledge is most noble when used to benefit others.

"We are thrilled when new students join our Blue Jay family, and the Make A Deposit, Make A Difference campaign makes it extra exciting to be able to share that monumental decision by impacting another person's life in a meaningful way," Elizabethtown College Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said.

Elizabethtown College will hold three Accepted Student Day events in 2023 where students will learn more about the College and connect with faculty, staff, and students. KPETS will also be on-site to welcome families. Students can also make their deposits toward the Make a Deposit, Make a Difference campaign.

"Our enrollment has been up for the last three consecutive years and is on pace to increase again this year," Champoli said. "We credit our consistent success with the robust and relevant academic programs, desirable graduation and job placement rates, and the vibrant student life we offer at Etown."

Discover more about Elizabethtown College.

About KPETS

KPETS volunteer teams promote well-being by sharing the power of human-animal interactions serving our local communities. Services are provided free of charge. KPETS coordinates the work of these highly motivated and committed volunteers in providing thousands of pet therapy hours a year in South Central Pa. and Northern Md. Learn more.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

Contact:

Keri Straub

Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications

Elizabethtown College

(717) 725-6907

straubk@etown.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elizabethtown College