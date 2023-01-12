Covetrus To Showcase Innovation and Technology at VMX 2023

Global leader in pet health showcases Pulse™, the industry's first cloud-based veterinary operating system, gives veterinary community first look at GluCurve Pet CGM™

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced its plans to showcase an array of the company's innovation and technology at VMX 2023, the world's largest veterinary education conference which will take place in Orlando, Fla., January 14-18.

The company will highlight Pulse, the first of its kind veterinary operating system (vOS); debut the Covetrus GluCurve Pet CGM, the first and only continuous glucose monitoring system for diabetic pets; and conduct three educational seminars, offering attendees new insights into practice management and pharmaceutical compounding for companion animals.

"VMX is one of the premier veterinary conferences and a great place for us to showcase our unique innovations and technologies, launch new products, and connect with our veterinary partners," said Benjamin Wolin, president and CEO, at Covetrus. "At this year's conference, we will feature Pulse, the industry's first cloud-based vOS; launch the Covetrus GluCurve Pet CGM, our new technology benefiting diabetic pets; and highlight how Covetrus solutions help practices with challenges we hear from the industry every day. We invite all VMX 2023 attendees to stop by our Covetrus booth #3926 to learn more."

Covetrus highlights for VMX 2023 include:

Pulse:

Pulse is an innovative cloud-based veterinary operating system (vOS) that seamlessly connects veterinarians to the technology they need to optimize their operations amid workforce challenges and a drumbeat of demand. A first-of-its-kind vOS, Pulse drives efficiencies by consolidating the applications practices rely on for day-to-day operations into an all-in-one integrated system. With its user-friendly design and cloud-based accessibility, Covetrus Pulse arrives just in time to meet the urgent needs of a veterinary community that is stretched to capacity. A study released in early 2022 revealed that Pulse saved time and provides relief to overworked, understaffed veterinary practices.3

Covetrus GluCurve Pet CGM:

According to studies, 1 in 300 dogs and 1 in 175 cats have diabetes and until now, treating them could be a challenge for pet parents and veterinarians1,2. GluCurve Pet CGM records blood sugar levels every 3 minutes for up to 14 days. Readings are displayed for the pet owner in the GluCurve app for iOS and Android and uploaded to a veterinary patient management web portal. In the web portal, data are analyzed and organized into time saving graphs and tables, along with additional features such as glucose curve comparisons and overlays, insulin dose calculators, best practice guidelines, and more.

In December 2022, Covetrus entered into a co-branded distribution agreement with ALR Technologies SG Ltd (OTCQB: ALRTF), the diabetes management company that manufactures the GluCurve Pet CGM.

Sponsored Educational Sessions:

Session Title: The Founder of Fear Free® Reveals His Top 10 Powerful Tips From the Trenches of Practice

Saturday, January 14th from 5:45 pm - 6:45 pm.

Dr. Marty Becker, the founder of Fear Free and a Covetrus consultant, will discuss his top 10 most powerful tips for managing a practice and making the culture shift to Fear Free.

Session Title: Top 5 Ways to Save Time and Drive Revenue

Sunday, January 15th from 10:15 am – 11:00 am

Covetrus' own Dr. Link Welborn, Chief Veterinary Officer, and Stephanie Foster, director of customer education, will share the top five ways technology can improve efficiencies throughout the patient visit, create more time for the veterinarian and staff to spend with patients and drive more revenue through personalized and connected care.

Session Title: Compounding: Taking the fear out of medications with personalized prescriptions

Tuesday, January 17th from 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm

Dr. Bruce Dell, director of research and development at Covetrus, will discuss pharmacy compounding and the technical enhancements, various dosage forms, accreditation, and regulatory trends on the horizon.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit covetrus.com.

