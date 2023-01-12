HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GRACE & PORTA BENEFITS IN MICHIGAN

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Grace & Porta Benefits, Inc. (Grace & Porta Benefits).

Located in Brighton, Michigan, Grace & Porta Benefits is an independent agency specializing in employee benefits consultation. Jon Porta, President/CEO, Travis Porta, Vice President/CMO, Josh Porta, Treasurer/CFO, Dave Porta, Secretary/CIO, and the Grace & Porta Benefits team will join Hub Midwest East.

"We are looking forward to this talented team joining our Hub family," said Caroly Hofstee, President of Hub Midwest East. "This dynamic team will further strengthen our already strong employee benefits practice in Michigan."

Grace & Porta Benefits was represented by Marsh Berry for the transaction. The transaction closed in 2022, and terms were not disclosed.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

