Santa Cruz County Bank Announces Opening of Salinas Branch

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), with assets over $1.86 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced the opening of a new full-service branch in Salinas, California.

The Bank's new branch is located at 480 South Main Street, Salinas, California. Recently remodeled, the new branch is staffed with a team of well-known Salinas bankers who will serve existing clients and support the development of new relationships in the Salinas Valley and throughout Monterey county. In January of 2021, the Bank opened its first branch within the county, located at 584 Munras Avenue in downtown Monterey.

Santa Cruz County Bank President and CEO, Krista Snelling, commented, "We are excited for the opportunity to serve the Salinas Valley following our successful expansion into Monterey County in 2021. The opening of a second branch within Monterey County allows us to deliver our unique style of relationship-focused banking and to provide our clients direct access to decision-makers. We see great opportunity to develop new relationships and look forward to growing our client base in the Salinas Valley."

Rich Aiello, who was hired in 2019 to lead the Bank's Salinas/Monterey region as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, stated, "Our Salinas team is comprised of experienced and highly-skilled bankers who are very familiar with the community. Each team member has a long history of serving clients in the greater Monterey Bay region, as well as serving the community at large. We look forward to welcoming and serving the Salinas Valley community at our eighth full-service banking office."

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The Bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, asset-based lending, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

