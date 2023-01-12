TEAM RENOVŌ® WELCOMES BRUCE GOODIN AND CONGRATULATES NFR 2022 ATHLETES

ARGYLE, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), distributor of the next-generation RenoVō® equine allograft, announced today that professional show-jumper Bruce Goodin has joined its team of elite sponsored athletes. EAS also extends congratulations to all members of Team RenoVō® who participated in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2022.

BRUCE GOODIN JOINS TEAM RENOVŌ®

Team rider Bruce Goodin is one of New Zealand's most successful sportsmen and continues to train and compete with horses at the highest levels of showjumping. His accomplishments include Team Winner Abu Dhabi 5* Nations Cup 2020, Winner Grand Prix 5* Sharja, World Cup Two Rounds 2020, and Team Winner Abu Dhabi 5* Nations Cup 2019, which was New Zealand's first ever Nations Cup victory.

Goodin was Winner of the Munich Grand Prix in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019 and has represented New Zealand four times with the Olympic showjumping team and once as an individual – Barcelona 1992, Sydney 2000 (individual), Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and Tokyo 2021.

RenoVō® barrel racers Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (Lampasas, Texas), Stevi Hillman (Weatherford, Texas), Lisa Lockhart (Wolf Point, MT) and Bayleigh Choate (Fort Worth, TX) joined brother team ropers Brady and Riley Minor (Ellensburg, Washington) to compete in the NFR, which was held December 1-20, 2022 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues collected during live births without harm to the mare or foal. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties. Studies establish the product as a safe and highly effective alternative to other modalities in the clinical management of equine tissue injuries. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 12,000 horses to date.

Ginger Johnson of EAS said, "We're thrilled to welcome Bruce to Team RenoVō® and congratulate all our sponsored athletes for participation in the 2022 NFR. We're looking forward to an exceptional year with you all in 2023."

About Equine Amnio Solutions

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products, including RenoVō®. EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit https://renovoequine.com/

RenoVō® is a Registered Trademark of Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC.

