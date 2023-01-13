InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Dog Training Device (CHK-278)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional dog trainer and wanted to create an easy hands-free training device that helps a dog learn to self-correct bad behavior," said one of two inventors, from South Beloit, Ill., "so we invented the Q- WALKER. Our design would create a kind, fair, firm, and consistent way of correcting and without the need for choke collars, shouting, coaxing or pleading."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective communication tool to aid in the management and training of dogs. In doing so, it offers a passive training method to help a dog learn to self-correct. It also eliminates the need for physical exertion or the shouting of commands. As a result, it provides peace of mind for dog owners and trainers. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for dog owners, dog trainers, dog walkers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp