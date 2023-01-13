Witherite Law Group and Chicago Survivors Giveaway "Coats and Cocoa" January 14 on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, and Chicago Survivors are teaming up to host "Coats and Cocoa" on Saturday, January 14 from 12pm to 3pm at 3250 West 60th Street in Chicago. This free event is open to all ages and will feature a variety of activities and resources for survivors in the community.

1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group) (PRNewswire)

Attendees can expect to find free coats, hats, scarves, and gloves, as well as hot cocoa and hot cider stations to warm up during the winter months. There will also be games, themed photo booths, and karaoke for attendees to enjoy. In addition, participants can enter a raffle to win prizes.

"Coats and Cocoa" is a family-friendly event, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Maya Hightower at (872) 282-9611 or email maya.hightower@witheritelaw.com

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ABOUT CHICAGO SURVIVORS

Survivors Chicago Survivors is a survivor-led organization that provides support and resources for those who have experienced trauma. The organization hosts a variety of events and programs to empower survivors and promote healing and recovery. For more information, visit www.ChicagoSurvivors.org

