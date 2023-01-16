InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gang Box (CSK-270)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a plastic gang box with screw holes that would not strip during installation or maintenance, " said an inventor from Summerville, S.C., "so I invented the G B M INSERT. "My invention would strengthen the design of a traditional gang box."

The patent-pending invention consists of an improved gang box design that would prevent the overtightening, stressing or stripping of traditional threads. It could also extend the life of a gang box, and could be used to cut down on replacement costs due to normal wear and tear. Additionally, it would be compatible with existing equipment. Through the implementation of this design, industry professionals and do-it-yourselfers could eliminate the need for the frequent replacement of a standard gang box.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-270, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

