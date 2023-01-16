NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in New Mexico Brings Hope, and Support to Families

NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in New Mexico Brings Hope, and Support to Families

New Mexico celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 185 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in New Mexico have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. New Mexico students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In New Mexico, families have some access to open enrollment, particularly those who live near low-performing schools. Parents can also choose from public charter schools and magnet schools, and full-time online schools. New Mexico is in the minority of states that does not offer any private school scholarship programs.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in New Mexico will be a school fair in Albuquerque organized by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico on January 21.

"New Mexico families want to know all their academic options and School Choice Week will offer an opportunity for families to explore just that," said Krissia Campos Spivey, Project Director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "No matter what type of school a family chooses, they can start the process with support during School Choice Week.

To download a guide to New Mexico school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-mexico.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

