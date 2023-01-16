RE/MAX® Unveils 2023 Ad Campaign Showcasing the Value Affiliated Real Estate Agents Provide Buyers and Sellers

New RE/MAX Ads Include "The Right Agent Can Lead the Way" Tagline

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced the launch of new broadcast spots and digital assets for the 2023 advertising campaign, "The Right Agent Can Lead the Way." As experienced, full-time professionals, RE/MAX agents are proficient in any housing market. The 2023 tagline continues the theme of previous years, highlighting the value a skilled RE/MAX agent brings to a real estate transaction.

Following consumer research conducted to guide the campaign strategy and creative, featuring the insights of approximately 400 consumers who have bought or sold in the past 18 months or plan to buy in the next 24 months, three themes emerged that ultimately influenced the direction of three new broadcast spots. The spots showcase how the role of home continues to evolve and how the right agent both understands the deep emotion associated with home, as well as has the knowledge and expertise to counsel clients through the homebuying or selling journey.

One spot is about a granddaughter's journey to purchase her grandparents' former home, while another highlights a family with a young child moving from a city apartment to a sprawling house with new views of the stars. The third spotlights different scenarios with prospective buyers and sellers asking questions that pertain to real estate and RE/MAX agents responding with the answers.

The spots showcase the significance of home and the right real estate agent's ability to empathize and form connections with their clients, all while providing expert guidance to help consumers navigate the changing market. In fact, a recent survey released by RE/MAX found that buyers remained intent on purchasing a home despite shifting market conditions and that guidance from real estate professionals on the homebuying process has become even more critical.

"This year's campaign took a unique, creative approach as we blended both emotion and reason," said Abby Lee, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "These spots convey core qualities of a skilled and experienced RE/MAX agent: patience, transparency and empathy. At the same time, they also encourage viewers to be thoughtful about choosing a real estate agent who has the expertise necessary to navigate the complexity of buying or selling a home."

Also new this year is the brand's approach to social and digital spots. Batches of new videos will be released throughout the year on timely and relevant real estate and consumer trends. The first batch of social and digital content is available as of today and includes four 10-second video clips, capturing a text conversation between a client and agent overlaying a fun video background. The topics were informed by broker/agent input and consumer research learnings.

Added Stuart Ketelsen, RE/MAX Vice President of Media Strategies, "The simple, easily digestible content of the digital and social spots allow us to highlight RE/MAX agents' knowledge, experience and expertise in an engaging and dynamic way. Always relevant to buyers and sellers, our goal is to inform and help people make the right decisions for themselves and their family."

The 2023 campaign marks the eighth consecutive year of collaboration between RE/MAX and award-winning agency Camp + King.

"Just as the role of home continues to evolve, we wanted to showcase how RE/MAX as a brand has also continued to evolve as it begins celebrating its 50th year," said Jamie King, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer at Camp + King. "These spots will further drive brand recognition of a household name in real estate and the spots creatively bring the value of a RE/MAX agent to life for those who are considering the meaningful step of purchasing or selling a home."

As with previous campaigns, RE/MAX agents can personalize the 2023 commercials on the RE/MAX Hustle website with their name, photo, contact information and a short message. Because of the customizable nature of remaxhustle.com, there is virtually no limit to the number of variations or messages an affiliate can create to push out to their local networks.

All of the 2023 RE/MAX advertising campaign's video content can be found on the RE/MAX YouTube channel.

