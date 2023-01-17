ARTISAN HOTEL TRANSFORMS INTO THE LEXI, A NEW LANDMARK BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS SET TO BECOME THE DESTINATIONS FIRST CANNABIS-FRIENDLY PROPERTY

Multi-Million Dollar Rebrand and Redesign set for Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a town known for its "bigger is better" philosophy, there is a new reimagined property set to bring an intimate and modern travel experience to Las Vegas, and it will make its stunning debut this spring. Open while undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation, the once famed Artisan Hotel Boutique is evolving into The Lexi – Elevations Hotels and Resorts new 64 room hotel that will be the first in Las Vegas to embrace the idea of cannabis-friendly hospitality.

Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, The Lexi is embracing its small and cheeky mentality, and will feature all new guest rooms, including an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly. While recognizing and normalizing the idea of cannabis in travel, The Lexi is set on creating a premium hospitality concept, an inspired culinary and cocktail program, and launching a spring/summer pool party season. Additionally, The Lexi will ultimately offer a membership initiative that is part of Elevation Hotels & Resorts proprietary program, Elevations Nation; a membership program for individuals with a wanderlust mindset, cannabis enthusiasm, and taste for new experiences.

The Lexi will also be home to a new Cajun inspired steakhouse helmed by Executive Chef Jordan Savell (Hell's Kitchen, Season 19), the high-energy newly designed Artisan Bar & Lounge and The Lexi Pool (one of Las Vegas's only European style pool experiences). Additionally, The Lexi has created a new grand lobby that is highlighted by its towering ceilings, an indoor water feature, a new walk-up Cafe, cocktail service and live music and intimate entertainment concepts.

Now under the leadership and ownership of Elevations Hotels and Resorts, The Lexi is the brainchild of Elevations president and CEO, Alex Rizk. Having already cultivated the cannabis forward hospitality experience with his first undertaking, The Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix, Rizk is excited for The Lexi to shine as the flagship property of his fast-growing hospitality group.

"The Lexi allows the Elevations Hotels and Resorts brand to truly showcase our commitment to creating a new type of hotel concept that is defined not only by our acceptance and normalization of cannabis in the hospitality space, but also by our dedication to reclaim storied properties and transform them for the modern-day travelers," notes Rizk.

The Lexi: www.lexilasvegas.com

About Elevations Hotels and Resorts

Based in Arizona, Elevations Hotels and Resorts is focused on creating modern, contemporary, and intimate hospitality experiences. For more information visit: Elevations Hotels & Resorts .

