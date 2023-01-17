OpenLight Appoints Dr. Adam Carter as Chief Executive Officer

Industry Veteran to Lead Company's Growth with Integrated Laser Open-Foundry Business

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLight, the world's first open silicon photonics technology with integrated lasers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Carter as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Carter has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including a variety of roles in Sales, Marketing and General Management in Networking, Optical Communication Systems, Optical Components and Modules markets.

"OpenLight is exactly the compelling opportunity I was looking for," said Adam Carter. "I believe the company has a unique and innovative business model and a world class engineering team that will enable our customers with access to our intellectual property, design services and photonic integrated components to accelerate the use of PICs in a wide variety of markets and applications. I look forward to guiding the team through future growth as we scale our open-foundry business."

Previously, Dr. Carter served as Chief Commercial Officer at Foxconn Interconnect and Oclaro. At Oclaro, he served as a member of the senior executive team from July 2014 to December 2018, when it was acquired by Lumentum Holdings for $1.85B. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Director and General Manager of the Transceiver Module Group at Cisco from February 2007 to July 2014, where he was instrumental in the acquisition of Lightwire, a Silicon Photonics start-up, and released the first internally-designed CPAK 100G transceiver family utilizing a Silicon Photonics Optical engine.

"Since our launch last year, our proven ability to integrate lasers, amplifiers as well as passive components on a single chip has already provided our customers with scalable, high-performance, cost-effective solutions while driving operational efficiency," said Dr. Thomas Mader, Chief Operating Officer at OpenLight. "As we begin a new year, we are delighted to have Dr. Carter join the company and lead our efforts in driving this new era of open silicon photonics with integrated lasers and our company growth."

Dr. Carter holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Applied Physics from Portsmouth University and received a PhD from the University of Wales, Cardiff, for his research on Reactive Ion Etching of III-V semiconductor materials.

OpenLight is currently engaged with many leading-edge customers to design and deliver new levels of performance and scalability across applications, including but not limited to datacom, automotive, AI, ML, high performance computing (HPC), and sensing applications.

To learn more information, contact OpenLight at www.openlightphotonics.com.

About OpenLight

OpenLight has decades of experience in photonics design. Our executive and engineering teams are delivering the world's first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers to improve the performance, power efficiency, and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications. With over 200 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places it has never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that weren't previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with offices in Silicon Valley.

