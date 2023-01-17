Replicant Announces Top 50 Customer Service Innovators for 2023

For the Second Year in a Row the List Honors Bold Leaders who Inspire their Teams & Push Boundaries

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicant , the leader in the Contact Center Automation market, today unveils its annual list of the top 50 most innovative leaders in the contact center space. These contact center leaders demonstrated courage as they led their teams through crises, adapted to a rapidly changing market and transformed their operations with emerging technologies. Despite unpredictable call volumes, economic uncertainty and global hiring challenges, these innovators found solutions to their problems and always put their customers front and center.

"We're thrilled to shine a spotlight on individuals who are pioneering real and worthy change in the customer service space," said Gadi Shamia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Replicant. "We selected these leaders based on how they inspire and lift up their teams, as well as how bold they're willing to be in industries that have largely settled into an unfortunate status quo. These leaders are willing to try new ideas and possibly even fail in order to ultimately make progress. Our final 50 innovators checked all these boxes - and then some - and are incredibly deserving of this recognition."

Additionally, there were five leaders who made the list for a second time, including:

Brien Mikell , Director, Customer Engagement & Contact Center Operations, Love's Travel Stops

Hannah Day , Director, Revenue Management & CRO Operations, Paramount Hospitality Group

Lisa Rivier , Senior Director, Operations & Product Management, AAA - Mountain West Group

Mike Bowman , Senior Director, Operations, ECSI

Tim Tarantello , Managing Director, Customer Contact Centers, Rollins Orkin

