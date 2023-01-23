GreenPower Appoints K. Neal as a School Bus Dealer for the State of Maryland and Washington D.C.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the appointment of K. Neal International Trucks, Inc. ("K. Neal") as an exclusive dealer for GreenPower's all-electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses for the state of Maryland and Washington D.C.

"We are excited to be working with K. Neal, who is a proven school bus dealer in Maryland and in D.C.," said Michael Perez, vice president of school bus, contracts and grants for GreenPower. "The region has around 8,000 school buses currently in operation and a strong desire to migrate from diesel to electric school buses. We are already working with the K. Neal team on several deals including those funded by the recent EPA Clean School Bus Program announcement."

Serving a large share of the region's school districts, K. Neal has three locations in Maryland and one location serving Washington D.C. "With its 24-7 mobile service operations, K. Neal brings the same level of customer support and service to its customers that GreenPower provides nationwide," Perez continued, noting that K. Neal has initially agreed to purchase a Nano BEAST Type A school bus and then a BEAST Type D school bus from GreenPower for customer demonstrations.

The new relationship pairs an award-winning product, the Nano BEAST, with an award-winning dealer. The Washington Business Journal recognized K. Neal as a family-owned business honoree for the dealership's excellence in ethics and innovation.

The School Transportation News award-winning Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market today with a class leading range of up to 150 miles. Configured for up to 18 passengers with one wheelchair position and 14 passengers with two wheelchair positions, the Nano BEAST features the industry-leading BraunAbility wheelchair lift and the preferred Q'Straint wheelchair securement system. GreenPower's BEAST is a 40-foot Type D school bus seating up to 90 passengers. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 61 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

