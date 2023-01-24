DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.

Security

Description Ticker

Symbol Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends (Box 1a) Qualified

Dividends

(Box 1b) Section

199A

Dividends (Box 5)















Common DRH 9/30/2022 10/12/2022 $0.030000 $0.030000 $0.015152 $0.014848 Common DRH 12/30/2022 1/12/2023 $0.060000 $0.060000 $0.030305 $0.029695















Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 3/18/2022 3/31/2022 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.260432 $0.255193 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 6/17/2022 6/30/2022 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.260432 $0.255193 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 9/16/2022 9/30/2022 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.260432 $0.255193 Series A Preferred DRH Pr A 12/19/2022 12/30/2022 $0.515625 $0.515625 $0.260432 $0.255193

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

