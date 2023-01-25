Haivision Announces Results for the Three Months and Full Year Ended October 31, 2022

Haivision reports fourth-quarter revenue growth of 40.1% and annual revenue growth of 35.8%

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2022.

Haivision Logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Having had a record quarter and record year of revenues, we are pleased to be on plan in realizing the immediate sales synergies of the two major acquisitions since our IPO,' said Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO of Haivision. "Additionally, in light of the product and technology synergies related to the acquisitions, we have significantly reorganized to focus our product, development, and business on mission-critical live video and collaboration within our core markets, to be assisted going forward by the experienced hand of our newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Jean-Marc Racine."

Q4 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $37.9 million represents an increase of 40.1% from the prior year period.

Total expenses of $26.2 million represents an increase of $6.5 million from the prior year period, largely the result of the acquisition of Aviwest in April 2022 and $2.3 million in non-recurring restructuring costs.

Resulting operating loss was $0.4 million , a $0.1 million improvement from the prior year period.

Net loss of $1.1 million compared to $0.2 million net income in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* of $4.9 million , was an improvement of $3.2 million from Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0% compared to 8.4% in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $125.7 million represents an increase of 35.8% from the prior year period.

Total expenses of $91.5 million represents a $16.7 million increase from the prior fiscal year, largely the result of the acquisitions of Haivision MCS and Aviwest and a non-recurring restructuring cost of $2.3 million offset by reduction in share-based compensation.

Resulting operating loss was $5.2 million , a $0.3 million improvement from the prior year period.

Net loss was $6.2 million , a $2.6 million improvement from the $8.8 million loss in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.1 million , a $4.2 million decrease from Adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was 6.4% compared to 13.3% for the prior fiscal year.

Key Company Highlights for Fiscal 2022

On April 1, 2022 , completed the acquisition of AVIWEST S.A.S. (" Aviwest "), a provider of ultra-low-latency wireless and IP bonding broadcast video transmission, through mobile networking (5G/4G cellular) and patented network bonding capabilities.

CineMassive Displays, LLC was renamed Haivision MCS, LLC (" Haivision MCS "), highlighting its focus on "Mission-Critical Systems" for the enterprise, government, and defense verticals.

Haivision introduced the new critical visual collaboration platform Haivision Command 360.

Haivision was awarded its fourth Emmy® Award for Technology & Engineering, for the "Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Desktops and TVs in News and Media Production Facilities" through our flagship, multisite, live video distribution and IPTV solution, Haivision Media Platform.

Haivision was awarded "Best Corporate Video and Enterprise Video Content Management Platform" at the 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.

Haivision partnered with Grass Valley to enable live low latency cloud media production.

Published our third annual Broadcast IP Transformation Report.

SRT Alliance membership surpassed 575 members.

Haivision awarded Best of Show award at IBC 2022 for Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitter.

Introduced an exciting new brand strategy that brings together our products, technology, and people under one inspiring brand.

Haivision awarded "Best Encoding Hardware for Live Production" at the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards.

Haivision announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Racine as Chief Product Officer and announced the completion of a strategic reorganization.

"With organizational restructuring behind us, and a renewed focus on our high-value core markets, the earnings potential of the business is becoming evident,' said Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Operations. "Furthermore, there is also clear potential for increased synergies as our product, development, and operational teams continue to integrate and we leverage into the global scale of our client base. We expect to fully realize the benefits of our reorganization and focus through this next fiscal year."

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022 was $37.9 million and $125.7 million, respectively, an increase of 40.1% and 35.8% compared to the prior year periods, respectively. Primary contributors to revenue growth were the recent acquisitions of Haivision MCS in August 2021 and of Aviwest in April 2022. Gross Margins* for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022 were 68.0% and 68.7%, compared to 70.8% and 74.9% for the prior year periods, respectively. The decrease in Gross Margins* results largely from the addition of the recent acquisitions which historically operated at a lower overall gross margin than Haivision's traditional business.

Total expenses in the quarter ended October 31, 2022 were $26.2 million an increase of $6.5 million from the prior year period largely related to the acquisition of Aviwest in April 2022, and included $2.3 million in restructuring costs and $0.8 million in additional depreciation and amortization expenses related to these acquisitions. For fiscal 2022, total expenses of $91.5 million represent an increase of $6.7 million from the prior year period largely related to the acquisition of Haivision MCS in August 2021 and Aviwest in April 2022; and included $5.2 million in additional depreciation and amortization expenses related to these acquisitions and $2.3 million in non-recurring restructuring costs. Increases in total expenses were offset by the reduction in non-recurring share-based compensation of $14.1 million related to the legacy Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP").

Net loss for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $1.1 million compared to the $0.2 million in net income realized in the prior year period. The decrease in net income in the three-month period ended October 31, 2022 is largely related to the $10.8 million increase in revenue contributing to a $6.6 million increase in gross profit; offset by an increase in total expenses by $6.5 million (largely related to the Aviwest acquisition in April 2022) and an increase in income taxes of $1.1 million. The net loss for the full year ended October 31, 2022 was $5.5 million, a $3.3 million improvement from the $8.8 million net loss in the prior year period. The increase in net income in fiscal 2022 is largely related to the $33.1 million increase in revenue contributing to a $17.0 million increase in gross profit; offset by an increase in total expenses by $16.7 million (largely related to the Haivision MCS acquisition in August 2021 and the Aviwest acquisition in April 2022) and a decrease in income taxes of $3.7 million.

*Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022.

Conference Call Notification

Haivision will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Wednesday,

January 25, 2022 at 5:30 pm (ET). To register for the call, please use this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/myiwYleM. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry.

Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for full year ended October 31, 2022 (the "2022 Financial Statements"), the management's discussion and analysis thereon and additional information relating to Haivision and its business can be found under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The financial information presented in this release was derived from the 2022 Financial Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

Haivision's consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA", "Gross Margin", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by management to assess the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is also a key metric that management uses prior to execution of any strategic investing or financing opportunity. "EBITDA" is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, depreciation, amortization and financial expenses and "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring expense items. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Gross Margin" represents gross profit divided by revenue.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three months and full year ended October 31, 2022.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Thousands of Canadian dollars (except per share amounts)

















Three months ended October 31,

Full year ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($) Revenue 37,903

27,060

125,697

92,591 Cost of sales 12,135

7,892

38,367

23,265















Gross profit 25,769

19,168

86,330

69,326































Expenses













Sales and marketing 9,426

7,219

30,010

21,205 Operations and support 3,626

2,170

12,336

5,505 Research and development 7,261

5,740

29,347

18,617 General and administrative 2,892

3,719

14,797

12,655 Share-based payment 636

816

2,696

16,831 Restructuring costs 2,337

—

2,337

—

















26,179

19,664

91,523

74,813















Operating Profit (loss) (409)

(496)

(5,193)

(5,487) Financial expenses 455

145

1,109

393















Income (loss) before income taxes (864)

(641)

(6,302)

(5,880)















Income taxes













Current (61)

67

261

3,782 Deferred 305

(879)

(371)

(879)















Net income (loss) (1,108)

171

(6,192)

(8,783)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,767

(1,594)

5,250

(2,373)















Comprehensive income (loss) (3,660)

(1,423)

(942)

(11,156)































Net income per share













Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $(0.04)

$0.02

$(0.21)

$(0.34) Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 28,878,054

28,761,365

28,854,663

24,783,477 Diluted 28,878,054

29,363,158

28,854,663

25,783,477







































Thousands of Canadian dollars





As at



October 31,

2022

October 31,

2021



$

$











Assets







Current assets







Cash 5,773

26,838

Trade and other receivables 26,711

19,476

Investment tax credits receivable 3,000

2,000

Inventories 21,056

8,840

Prepaid expenses 5,125

3,226



61,665

60,380











Property and equipment 3,808

1,848

Right-of-use assets 8,948

7,926

Intangible assets 23,664

17,533

Goodwill 44,435

30,079

Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable 3,298

2,535

Deferred income taxes 2,778

2,179



86,931

62,100



148,596

122,480











Liabilities







Current liabilities







Credit facility 11,173

—

Trade and other payables 17,841

12,504

Restructuring costs payable 1,670

—

Purchase price payable 1,985





Income taxes payable 42

2,960

Current portion of lease liabilities 1,538

1,002

Current portion of term loans 1,389

—

Deferred revenue 9,147

7,913



44,785

24,379











Lease liabilities 8,258

7,587

Long term debt 2,617

—

Deferred revenue 2,685

1,592



58,345

33,559











Equity







Share capital 90,176

89,785

Retained earnings (9,195)

(3,002)

Stock option reserve 4,565

2,684

Cumulative translation adjustment 4,704

(546)



90,251

88,921



148,596

122,480













Thousands of Canadian dollars

















Three months ended October 31,

Full year ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

($)

($)

($)

($) Net Income (loss) (1,108)

171

(6,192)

(8,783) Income Taxes 244

(812)

(110)

2,903































Income before income taxes (864)

(641)

(6,302)

(5,880)















Depreciation 771

545

2,609

1,429 Amortization 1,603

896

5,625

1,311 Financial expenses 455

145

1,109

393















































EBITDA(1) 1,965

945

3,041

(2,747)















Share-based payments (LTIP) 636

815

2,696

2,706 Non-recurring expenses:













Restructuring costs 2,337

—

2,337

— Share-based payment (ESOP) —

—

—

14,125 PPP loan forgiveness —

—

—

(1,772)































Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,938

1,760

8,074

12,312















































Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 13.0 %

6.5 %

6.4 %

13.3 %























































________________________ Note: (1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.