Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2022 Distributions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced the tax treatment of its year 2022 distributions as described in the chart below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions.
Common Stock
CUSIP # 015271109
Ticker Symbol: ARE
Section
Section
Capital
Return of
Capital(5)
(Box 3)
Section
Dividends
(Box 5)
Dividends
Capital Gains
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Distribution
Per Share
Taxable
Ordinary
(Box 1a)
Qualified(1)
(Box 1b)
Total(2)
(Box 2a)
Unrecaptured
(Box 2b)
12/31/21
1/14/22
$ 1.150000
$ 0.659525
$ —
$ 0.490475
$ 0.093725
$ 0.020355
$ 0.298195
$ —
$ 0.659525
3/31/22
4/15/22
1.150000
0.659525
—
0.490475
0.093725
0.020355
0.298195
—
0.659525
6/30/22
7/15/22
1.180000
0.676730
—
0.503270
0.096170
0.020886
0.305974
—
0.676730
9/30/22
10/14/22
1.180000
0.676730
—
0.503270
0.096170
0.020886
0.305974
—
0.676730
$ 4.660000
$ 2.672510
$ —
$ 1.987490
$ 0.379790
$ 0.082482
$ 1.208338
$ —
$ 2.672510
100 %
57.35 %
— %
42.65 %
8.15 %
1.77 %
25.93 %
— %
57.35 %
(1)
Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividends amount.
(2)
For purposes of Section 1061 and Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the aggregate "One Year Amounts Disclosure" and "Three Year Amounts
(3)
Unrecaptured Section 1250 gains are a subset of, and included in, the total capital gains amount.
(4)
These amounts reflect a distribution's composition of gains from the disposition of "United States real property interests" under Section 897.
(5)
Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.
