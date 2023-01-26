Leading Food Innovator Hero Bread™ Expands Distribution of Delicious, 0g-2g Net Carb Bread and Baked Goods to Retail and New Quick-Service Restaurants

Most popular items from Hero Bread™ are now available in retail at all Market District and Dom's Kitchen & Market locations, in addition to Hero Tortilla™ QSR availability at all Just Salad and Freebirds World Burrito restaurants.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food innovator Hero Bread ™, the maker of delicious bread and baked goods with little to no net carbs, 0g sugar, fewer calories and more protein and fiber per serving, is expanding national availability at two new quick-service restaurants, Just Salad and fast casual Freebirds World Burrito, and announcing their retail launch at all Market District stores across three states and Dom's Kitchen & Market in Chicago, IL. In April 2022, Hero Bread™ started selling directly to consumers on Hero.co, with recent expansion to Walmart.com and Amazon.com, where popularity has quickly skyrocketed, becoming the #1 selling white sandwich bread and the #1 selling hamburger bun on Amazon.

Cole Glass founded Hero Bread™ because of severe food allergies, and his firsthand experience with the frustration of an existence without bread as the catalyst to help make life a little better and happier by evolving the joyful experience of bread and baked goods. Hero Bread™ products have the same look, taste, and texture as traditional bread and baked goods and are a great choice for consumers looking to make better-for-you choices without compromising on taste.

"I started Hero to create delicious bread and baked goods that give people the freedom to eat what they want," said CEO and Founder of Hero Bread™, Cole Glass, "Launching Hero products in new channels with such reputable restaurant and retail partners aligns perfectly with what we're hoping to achieve at Hero Bread™, increasing accessibility to our great tasting options for consumers nationwide."

The expanded distribution will allow consumers across the United States to experience the most popular products from Hero Bread™, including:

Expanded Quick-Service & Fast Casual Restaurant Availability : Hero Tortillas™ are now available as part of a newly revamped wrap menu at Just Salad. Just Salad is a national fast-casual restaurant chain on a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. As an expansion of the chain's commitment to healthy, fresh and flavorful ingredients, every wrap recipe will now be wrapped in a delicious Hero Tortilla™, which has 2g Net Carbs, 0g Sugar, 170 Calories, 15g of Protein per serving and is high in fiber. Consumers across Texas can also now find Hero Tortillas™ at all Freebirds World Burrito locations. Freebirds, known as Texas' #1 Burrito, is a fast casual Burrito chain known for craveable and endlessly customizable ingredients, proteins grilled by in-house by certified master grillers and its legendary Queso Blanco.

New Retail Distribution : Hero Bread™ has been working diligently to expand distribution to retail shelves, announcing their initial grocery launch at two retailers known for their reputation for bringing high-quality products to their shoppers.

For additional details about Hero Bread™, visit https://www.hero.co/ or find us on social @hero. Visit https://www.hero.co/find to find Hero Bread™ at a grocery or restaurant near you.

About Hero Bread™

Hero Bread™ is a San Francisco-based food innovation company on a quest to help make life a little better and happier by evolving the joyful experience of bread and baked goods. Hero Bread™ products are real food, just as delicious as the original but with little to no net carbs, 0g sugar, fewer calories and more protein and fiber per serving than traditional products. Led by Founder and CEO Cole Glass, Hero Bread™ is backed by a roster of institutional strategic investors as well as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures, Diamond-selling artist The Weeknd, and multi-platinum artist Lil Baby. Hero Bread™ products are available nationally via the company's website at www.hero.co, Amazon.com, WalMart.com, in retail at Market District and Dom's Kitchen & Market and in QSR at Just Salad and Freebirds World Burrito.

