Piece of Cake Moving & Storage Releases Makin' Moves Report Detailing New York and Nationwide Moving Trends in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piece of Cake Moving & Storage , the New York based moving company, released its second annual Makin' Moves Report , based on the 60,000+ moves facilitated by the company in 2022. The report analyzes moving data and highlights important trends in population movement in New York, Florida, and across the U.S.

The report found that while more people moved than ever before in 2022, that didn't necessarily mean they went far. For example, the most common move New Yorkers (79%) and Floridians (75%) made was within their respective states.

"Our Makin' Moves Report highlights the realities of moving in 2022, following the prior pandemic years," says Voyo Popovic, Founder & CEO of Piece of Cake Moving & Storage . "Despite rising housing costs and a rental market in extreme flux, we doubled the number of customers we moved in 2022, and saw a dramatic increase in people moving from Manhattan to Brooklyn and Queens. For the country that never stops moving, the Piece of Cake Moving team is honored to be trusted by our customers to enter their homes and move them every day."

Here is a small sample of interesting moving trends and stats from Piece of Cake's 2022 Makin' Moves Report:

The top 5 states that New Yorkers moved to: New York , New Jersey , Florida , Connecticut , & California . Within New York City , Brooklyn and Queens had significantly higher net moves to them than the Bronx and Manhattan . Notably, almost all Manhattan neighborhoods had a higher number of people move out of them than the city at-large. Meanwhile, four of the five NYC neighborhoods with the most net moves were in Brooklyn (Boerum Hill, Prospect- Lefferts Gardens, Downtown Brooklyn , and Greenpoint). Within New York State , the Hudson Valley surpassed Long Island as the #1 regional destination for New Yorkers. In fact, indexed to population Ulster County was by far the most popular destination for New Yorkers in the entire country. New Jersey was by far the top out-of-state destination for New Yorkers, with more people leaving the Empire State for the Garden State than the next four states ( Florida , Connecticut , California , & Pennsylvania ) combined. After New Jersey , Florida was the top out-of-state destination for New Yorkers. Within South Florida , the city of Miami had the lowest rate of net moves, with Palm Beach County , Broward County , and Miami Beach all seeing a higher rate of net moves to them. Significantly more New Yorkers moved to California than Texas . For those New Yorkers who moved to California , more than two thirds moved to Southern California . More New Yorkers moved to the DMV (DC, Maryland , and Virginia ) than to the entire Midwest.

The complete 2022 Makin' Moves Report can be downloaded here .

ABOUT Piece of Cake Moving & Storage:

Founded in 2017 by Voyo Popovic, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage is America's fastest growing and highest rated moving company. Headquartered in NYC with local offices in Miami and Los Angeles and recognized as the 104th fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc Magazine, Piece of Cake is flipping the traditional moving industry on its head with an authentic customer experience, competitive pricing, and logistic advancements. Piece of Cake is also the Official Moving & Storage Partner of the New York Knicks.

Piece of Cake services include: local New York, Florida, and Southern California moving services; nationwide long distance moving services; pick-up and delivery storage; flat-fee guarantee pricing; comprehensive packing services; unrivaled customer service; federal and state moving accreditation; professionally trained and experienced movers; a safe and compliant truck fleet with GPS tracking; and a dedicated customer success team.

