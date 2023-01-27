Aragio Solutions to Join Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragio Solutions today announced a new partnership with IFS in their IP Alliance Program.

The collaboration with IFS enables designers to access high-quality IPs, supporting their design needs and project schedule, while optimizing for performance, power, and area (PPA).

"Aragio's 19 years of foundry services experience, now along with the IFS advanced technologies is of significant benefit to both parties," says Glen Haas, Chief Technologist at Aragio Solutions. "Strong partnerships such as this have proven to be significant not only to the two parties, but to all clients being served by the providers of these advanced technologies."

"Expanding Aragio's engagement with IFS will have significant benefits for both partners," says Levon Barseghyan, Design Manager at Aragio Solutions. "Bringing the ESD and LU design expertise to new technology nodes is mandatory and requires a close working relationship between all parties involved."

The benefits of this new partnership extend to Aragio's existing support of "fabless" clients around the world, seeking foundry services support. It provides clients with high-quality, robust ESD and LU solutions at each technology process node. These existing relationships will strengthen the benefits of our partnership to the "fabless" clients.

"We welcome Aragio to IFS Accelerator IP Alliance and are excited to further cement our collaborations towards supporting IFS customers," said Suk Lee, VP of Design Ecosystem Development at IFS. "Our IP alliance ensures that IFS customers have wide access to industry-leading high-quality IPs, supporting their design needs and project schedule, with optimized performance, power, and area on IFS nodes. Aragio offerings will enable our customers to enjoy a proven selection of ESD and Latch-Up solutions".

About Aragio Solutions: Aragio Solutions is an industry-leading full-service provider of semiconductor design IP supporting multiple foundries worldwide. Aragio specializes in robust ESD and LU design solutions for I/O system interface cells used for package interconnect used in all market segments. To see Aragio's IP offerings, go to aragio.com

