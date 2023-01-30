Air Wick® Introduces Its Most Amazing Fragrance Experience Yet, with Vibrant Collection

A leader in home fragrance brand debuts new Vibrant scented oils with two times the essential oils*, for a true to nature fragrance experience

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wick®, an air care brand dedicated to connecting people to nature, debuts Vibrant by Air Wick®, a new scented oils collection, infused with two times more natural essential oils*. Air Wick Vibrant's nature-inspired fragrances transform and set the mood of your home with our authentic scents sourced and carefully selected from all around the world.

Air Wick (PRNewswire)

"Air Wick® saw an untapped need for an elevated but affordable scent experience, which is why we've introduced the Vibrant collection, bringing the outdoors right into consumers' homes, providing a premium experience, but without the specialty store price," says Raheel Dhaduk, VP Marketing at Air Wick® US at Reckitt. "These unique fragrance combinations feature a deeper and more noticeable scent, meant to transform your space, allowing you to sit back and relax into your routine."

Air Wick® Vibrant scented oils come in four high-quality scents:

Lavender & Water Lily : Aromatic lavender has been reimagined with the infusion of delicate waterlily florals for a scent that smells wonderfully refreshing.

Nectarine & Paradise Flower : Juicy and sweet oranges and delectable peaches combine to delight your senses and fill your home with a wonderfully refreshing fragrance.

White Sage & Mahogany : Surround yourself with an aromatic blend of pine needle, fresh eucalyptus, and white sage fragrance, complimented with notes of warm woods and soft musk.

Almond Milk & Honey: Dive into an indulgent, nutty, creamy fragrance of almond milk with wild honey, complemented by a light touch of lemon and orange notes.

Vibrant by Air Wick® scented oils last up to 60 days** for an amazing and consistent fragrance experience.

The new collection is available at key retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon starting at 6.49. Visit https://www.airwick.us/all-fragrances/vibrant for more information.

*vs. regular Air Wick® Scented Oils

**on low setting

About Reckitt

Reckitt*** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*** Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Air Wick Vibrant (PRNewswire)

Vibrant by Air Wick (PRNewswire)

