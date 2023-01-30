Cox Automotive Presents 18th Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award and $10,000 Barbara Cox Scholarship

Beth Beans Gilbert , vice president at Fred Beans Automotive Group, is recognized as a business and philanthropic leader.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive presented its annual Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award to Beth Beans Gilbert, vice president at Fred Beans Automotive Group, headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. Fred Beans Automotive Group is one of the largest, privately owned automotive groups in Pennsylvania with nearly 1,800 employees and more than $1 billion in annual sales.

Beth Beans Gilbert (left), Vice President of Fred Beans Automotive Group, receives 2023 Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award from Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley (right). (PRNewswire)

Named after Barbara Cox, the late co-owner of Cox Enterprises and daughter of the company's founder, this honor is awarded to women who demonstrate business leadership, community advocacy and a commitment to advancing the automotive industry. The winner was announced by Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley at the Northwood University Dealer Education Awards Breakfast at the NADA Show in Dallas on Saturday, Jan. 28.

"This award is one way we reaffirm our commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity in the automotive industry," said Rowley. "We honor one of our clients who shares the traits and accomplishments of the late Barbara Cox. She was a strong, skilled and determined woman who cared about people, her business and her community. It is my honor to recognize Beth Beans Gilbert as the 2023 Barbara Cox Woman of the Year."

"I am sincerely honored to receive this award that celebrates the impact women have on the automotive industry," said Beans Gilbert after receiving the award. "I am always recruiting more women to join me in automotive, as I know a diverse team makes us stronger. I've seen firsthand the impact the women of Beans have on our automotive group. They offer new perspectives and ideas that help us better serve all our people, including our employees, customers and neighbors."

Fred Beans Automotive Group encompasses more than 20 dealerships, 18 brands, six franchised CARSTAR collision centers, two AutoExpress locations, four AutoRent locations, commercial truck sales, and the largest dealer-owned parts operation in the country.

In addition to managing the company and implementing the vision her father – Fred Beans – has for the corporation, Beans Gilbert runs the Fred Beans Charitable Trust. Significant contributions made by the Fred Beans Charitable Trust include $1 million to the YMCA of Bucks County to kick off its "For a Better Us" fundraising campaign and $1 million for the Cardiovascular and Critical Care Pavilion at Doylestown Hospital. The Foundation also provides annual scholarships and purchases for municipalities, including new vehicles for police and innovative surveillance technology.

In addition to presenting the award to Beans Gilbert, Cox Automotive will present on behalf of the honoree the 2022-2023 Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship of $10,000 to Marlee Robertson, a Northwood University junior studying automotive aftermarket management.

