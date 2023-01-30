KMC is the Official Wheel of the 2023 King Of The Hammers

2023 KOH will take place January 26th - February 11th, in Johnson Valley, CA.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMC Wheels, a leading manufacturer of high-performance aftermarket wheels, is proud to announce its return as the official wheel sponsor of the iconic King of the Hammers (KOH) off-road racing event. The event attracts participants from across the globe in categories including Ultra4, UTV, everyman, EV, and more, and is considered one of the toughest and most grueling off-road races in the world.

(PRNewswire)

"We're excited to return to the lakebed to support our loyal KMC customers and the KMC Race Division drivers competing in this year's events," said Michael Gibbs, Wheel Pros CMO. "King of the Hammers is the pinnacle of off-road racing, and we are proud to support the competitors who push themselves and their vehicles to the limit."

This year, KMC Wheels has sponsored the following drivers for the 2023 KOH race event; Bryce Menzies, Casey Currie, Dustin Jones, Darren Parsons, Hollie Fowler, Jacob Versey, and the Ampudia Brothers.

"KMC Wheels is a perfect fit for King of the Hammers," said Dave Cole, KOH founder. "Their commitment to quality and performance aligns with the spirit of the event, and we are thrilled to have the brand return as a sponsor."

Attendees can visit the KMC Wheels booth adjacent to the 4 Wheel Parts Booth in the center of Hammertown and have a chance to win parts and goods from KMC and 4WP, including sets of the new KMC KM549-GRS.

Additionally, KMC Wheels is proud to partner with Progressive Insurance and ON-X Off-Road to bring the KMC Wheels Public Wi-Fi Lounge Presented by Progressive Insurance. Located inside Hammertown, attendees can visit to relax and enjoy free complimentary wi-fi during the event.

About KMC Wheels: Established in 1982, KMC Wheels is a leading manufacturer of both on and off-road high-performance wheels for cars, jeeps, trucks, and UTVs. Trusted by some of the biggest names in off-road racing, KMC is known for its race-proven technology and relentless commitment to innovation. KMC Wheels is manufactured by Wheel Pros and sold in more than 20 countries on four continents through a network of more than 25,000 authorized dealers. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded custom wheels, performance tires, and related accessories for cars, SUVs, and light trucks. For more information, visit kmcwheels.com.

About King of the Hammers: King of the Hammers is an off-road racing event in Johnson Valley, California. The event features a variety of classes and attracts competitors from around the world. It is considered one of the world's most challenging and grueling off-road races. For more information, visit kingofthehammers.com.

