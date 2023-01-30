NAPA Appoints Dr. Rafael Cartagena as Chief Executive Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia ("NAPA"), the largest anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Rafael Cartagena, MD, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Dr. Cartagena, a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for NAPA. As its new CEO, Dr. Cartagena will assume day-to-day leadership of the company effective January 30, 2023.

"I am honored and excited to lead NAPA in its next phase of growth," said Dr. Cartagena. "We have the premier anesthesia platform in the U.S. which allows us to provide best-in-class service to our customers and clinicians and excellent care to our patients, as demonstrated by our industry leading quality outcomes. I am committed to making NAPA the destination of choice for our team members and all anesthesia clinicians which means our customers can count on NAPA to deliver differentiated anesthesia staffing solutions, even in today's complex, labor-constrained market environment."

Rafael joined NAPA in 2014 as a result of the acquisition of Total Anesthesia/Anesthesia Associates of Richmond. His numerous roles at NAPA of increasing scope and responsibility over the past eight years are a testament to his incredible work and NAPA's commitment to developing and promoting our internal talent.

Dr. Cartagena received his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and completed his residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. His professional affiliations include membership in the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Virginia Society of Anesthesiologists.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia ("NAPA") is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

