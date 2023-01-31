Atom Computing Selected by DARPA to Accelerate Scalable Quantum Computing with Atomic Arrays of Neutral Atoms

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to explore how atomic arrays of neutral atoms could accelerate the path to fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The company received a project award and funding to develop a next-generation system as part of DARPA's Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program. According to DARPA, the primary goal of the US2QC program is to determine if an underexplored approach to quantum computing is capable of achieving utility-scale operation much sooner than conventional predictions.

For this project, Atom Computing will focus on the scalability of atomic array-based quantum computing and the capability of the company to produce systems based on the technology. Atom Computing has shown early demonstrations of its speed and the scalability of its technology by being the fastest company to develop a 100-qubit prototype and demonstrating record coherence times.

The DARPA-sponsored project will explore new ways to scale qubit count for larger systems, additional layers of entanglement connectivity for faster performance, and a broader set of quantum error correction algorithms for fault tolerance.

"In order to realize the scaling advantages of our quantum computing technology, there are a number of engineering challenges that need to be overcome. With DARPA's support, we will be able to accelerate our development timeframe," said Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing. "We are honored to be selected for such an important program to advance Atom Computing and the United States toward utility-scale quantum computing."

