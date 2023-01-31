CENTEGIX Sees Implementations of CrisisAlert Double in 2022 as Schools and Communities Seek Innovative Technology Solutions for Creating Safer Spaces

CrisisAlert protects more than five million people at 4,000 sites across the U.S.; delivered more than 80,000 alerts in 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, today announced that it has doubled the number of sites protected by its CrisisAlert system over the past 12 months to 4,000 sites in 28 states across the country. CrisisAlert now protects an estimated five million people across the country, including three of the 10 largest school districts in the United States.

CrisisAlert empowers staff with the fastest and easiest way to get help in emergencies, from the everyday to the extreme. CrisisAlert is unique for its ability to deliver precise alert location, immediate audio and visual incident notifications for campus-wide incidents, and 100% full campus coverage. With the simple push of a button on a wearable badge, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders. CrisisAlert also has 100% user adoption, a critical component of comprehensive safety.

In 2022, the CrisisAlert platform delivered more than 80,000 alerts, an increase of more than 100% over 2021.

Olathe Public Schools in Olathe, Kansas implemented CrisisAlert in 2022 for all staff members throughout the district.

"We've seen multiple benefits since implementing CrisisAlert in our district. It has dramatically reduced response time, which is especially important for medical emergencies. Additionally, the data CENTEGIX provides allows us to align district resources to help support whatever is happening in the schools," said Brent Kiger, Director of Safety Services, Olathe Public Schools.

Dr. Brent Yeager, Olathe Public Schools Superintendent added, "The feedback has been off the charts from our staff for them feeling empowered and safe in their work environment. I will be surprised if almost all of the other districts in our area don't have this in the next year."

In 2022, CENTEGIX continued to expand and innovate to meet the growing demand for its CrisisAlert incident response platform. In addition to growing its team by more than 50%, CENTEGIX also launched its Advisory Board , composed of renowned leaders in school safety and crisis communications. The Advisory Board will support CENTEGIX's efforts to innovate technology to empower and protect staff and students in schools across the country.

Responding to feedback from customers, CENTEGIX also expanded the capabilities of its CrisisAlert platform through strategic partnerships with Ident-A-Kid and SingleWire . The new partnerships extend the ability of schools to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and visitors through CrisisAlert.

CENTEGIX's unique ability to innovate to meet safety needs and challenges of customers in public spaces has driven its impressive growth and resulted in recognition as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , and inclusion on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Our tremendous growth over the past year is a testament to our commitment to our mission to create safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people and the impact that our CrisisAlert platform has had in schools and communities nationwide," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.

CENTEGIX is the leader in incident response solutions. Our CrisisAlert™ platform is the fastest and easiest way for staff to call for help in any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX creates safer spaces by innovating technology to empower and protect people, and leaders nationwide trust our safety solutions to provide peace of mind. To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit www.CENTEGIX.com .

